Nation's Leading Business Leaders and CEOs Host 2025 Posse Ubben Fellows
New York, NY, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Posse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that partners with select colleges to provide student scholarships and leadership training, recently unveiled the CEOs and business leaders selected as hosts and mentors of the 2025 cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows this summer. They include Warby Parker Co-CEO Neil Blumenthal, Brookings Institution President Cecelia Rouse, Ares Management CEO Michael Arougheti, Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn, and Hispanic Federation President and CEO Frankie Miranda.
The Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program provides unique mentorship opportunities for high-achieving college students. Fellows receive a generous stipend and a summer internship with a leader in one of the following industries: arts, media, entertainment, STEM, law, government, education, nonprofit, business and finance.
The 2025 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows are Posse Scholars in their second year of college who have demonstrated strong academic performance and show exceptional promise as leaders. Their summer mentorship pairings are:
Abnazer Abadi (St. Olaf College) from Posse Bay Area
With Warby Parker Co-CEO Neil Blumenthal
Bryson Handy (The George Washington University) from Posse Atlanta
With the Brookings Institution President Cecilia Rouse
Kamel Barghouti (University of Virginia) from the Posse Virtual Program
With Ares Management CEO Michael Arougheti
Raenen Traver-Fallick (Smith College) from Posse New York
With Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn
Stephanie Granobles (Pomona College) from Posse Chicago
With Hispanic Federation President and CEO Frankie Miranda
The Posse Foundation launched the Jeff Ubben Fellows Program in 2017 in recognition of then ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben, who served as Posse’s board chair from 2007 to 2016. During his tenure, Ubben helped the organization establish 47 new college and university partnerships, double the number of recruitment cities, and build assets of nearly $80 million.
Previous hosts have included the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Moody’s Corporation CEO Robert Fauber, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, The Office of the California Governor Gavin Newsom, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage Field House and Rock Entertainment Group CEO Nic Barlage, Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer and Eli Lilly and Company Chairman, CEO David Ricks.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 14,000 public high school students with extraordinary leadership and academic potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received more than $2.4 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars persist and graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit www.possefoundation.org.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 14,000 public high school students with extraordinary leadership and academic potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received more than $2.4 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars persist and graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
Contact
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
