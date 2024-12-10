United Capital Secures Terms for $7MM Bridge to Equity Investment
Medical product customer looking for bridge financing into their next equity capital raise.
Houston, TX, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The customer, in the medical product space, with FDA clearance on several of their products, seeking $7MM in bridge debt financing to fund operational expenses until their next round of equity.
The customer had historically raised capital via equity investment and were now looking for non-dilutive growth capital.
United Capital was able to secure an offer to fund the customers bridge debt need via a bank guaranteed SBLC. The use of funds from the financing to be used to further support working capital needs, including sales, marketing and inventory build-up.
United Capital Partners is a premier financial services firm specializing in tailored debt solutions for businesses across various industries. With decades of combined experience, they bring expertise, agility, and a client-focused approach to financing.
Products include: Lease and Loan Financing, Growth Capital, Working Capital, Revolving Lines of Credit, Acquisition and Bridge Financing.
Offerings range from $500,00 to over $150,000,000 and cover a wide cross-section of industries, including software, biotech, manufacturing and services.
The customer had historically raised capital via equity investment and were now looking for non-dilutive growth capital.
United Capital was able to secure an offer to fund the customers bridge debt need via a bank guaranteed SBLC. The use of funds from the financing to be used to further support working capital needs, including sales, marketing and inventory build-up.
United Capital Partners is a premier financial services firm specializing in tailored debt solutions for businesses across various industries. With decades of combined experience, they bring expertise, agility, and a client-focused approach to financing.
Products include: Lease and Loan Financing, Growth Capital, Working Capital, Revolving Lines of Credit, Acquisition and Bridge Financing.
Offerings range from $500,00 to over $150,000,000 and cover a wide cross-section of industries, including software, biotech, manufacturing and services.
Contact
United Capital PartnersContact
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
Multimedia
Categories