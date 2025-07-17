3DiVi Introduces Omni Platform v1.21.3 Facial Recognition System with 33% Faster Face Search and Rock-Solid System Stability for Large-Scale Biometric Projects
3DiVi, a leading developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of Omni Platform v1.21.3, delivering a major performance upgrade for high-load biometric identification systems.
Covina, CA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The update introduces 33% faster face search, 30% quicker profile operations, and a range of infrastructure improvements designed to ensure rock-solid system stability at scale essential for environments like metro turnstiles, corporate access points, and safe city infrastructures, where every millisecond counts.
Key Highlights of 3DiVi Omni Platform 1.21.3:
33% Faster Face Search
A complete overhaul of the matcher-service logic enables 33% more face identifications per second (RPS), ensuring near-instant biometric matching even under constant, high-traffic user flows — ideal for fast turnstile access, face payment in public transport, and other large-scale face recognition scenarios.
30% Quicker Profile Operations
Core operations like profile creation, deletion, linking to watchlists, and sample generation are now 30% faster. This performance boost is especially valuable for large-scale deployments with 100,000+ face profiles, such as safe city systems, where real-time responsiveness is essential.
Smarter Infrastructure with Reduced Downtime
With the matcher-router removed and matcher-service streamlined, face comparisons execute faster. The update also resolves idle database connection issues, improving reliability under peak load without requiring manual intervention or restart.
Lower Resource Usage Under Heavy Load
Face image processing at 100+ RPS now consumes fewer system resources, reducing infrastructure costs without compromising performance.
Rock-Solid Stability & Asynchronous Cleanup
The platform now clears outdated or unlinked samples asynchronously to prevent clutter. A new index monitoring system speeds up watchlist updates, while decoupling index states ensures that large updates in one segment don’t disrupt operations elsewhere.
This release underscores 3DiVi’s commitment to building scalable, high-performance biometric systems tailored to the demands of governments, transport networks, and large enterprises.
Learn more about 3DiVi Omni Platform here: https://3divi.ai/products/software/omni-platform
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
Key Highlights of 3DiVi Omni Platform 1.21.3:
33% Faster Face Search
A complete overhaul of the matcher-service logic enables 33% more face identifications per second (RPS), ensuring near-instant biometric matching even under constant, high-traffic user flows — ideal for fast turnstile access, face payment in public transport, and other large-scale face recognition scenarios.
30% Quicker Profile Operations
Core operations like profile creation, deletion, linking to watchlists, and sample generation are now 30% faster. This performance boost is especially valuable for large-scale deployments with 100,000+ face profiles, such as safe city systems, where real-time responsiveness is essential.
Smarter Infrastructure with Reduced Downtime
With the matcher-router removed and matcher-service streamlined, face comparisons execute faster. The update also resolves idle database connection issues, improving reliability under peak load without requiring manual intervention or restart.
Lower Resource Usage Under Heavy Load
Face image processing at 100+ RPS now consumes fewer system resources, reducing infrastructure costs without compromising performance.
Rock-Solid Stability & Asynchronous Cleanup
The platform now clears outdated or unlinked samples asynchronously to prevent clutter. A new index monitoring system speeds up watchlist updates, while decoupling index states ensures that large updates in one segment don’t disrupt operations elsewhere.
This release underscores 3DiVi’s commitment to building scalable, high-performance biometric systems tailored to the demands of governments, transport networks, and large enterprises.
Learn more about 3DiVi Omni Platform here: https://3divi.ai/products/software/omni-platform
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
Categories