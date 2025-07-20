Sheiner Construction Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau for Remodeling Work in San Diego
Sheiner Construction has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for its residential remodeling work in San Diego. The rating, awarded without paid accreditation, reflects the company’s strong customer satisfaction, ethical practices, and consistent project delivery. Known for kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home renovations, Sheiner Construction continues to grow with a focus on sustainable building solutions.
San Diego, CA, July 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sheiner Construction, a residential remodeling contractor based in San Diego, has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) — the highest possible rating issued by the organization. The rating reflects the company’s history of complaint-free service, ethical business practices, and positive customer feedback, all earned without a paid BBB accreditation.
The BBB rating is based on several factors, including business transparency, responsiveness to consumer inquiries, and overall trustworthiness. Sheiner Construction received the A+ designation after more than a decade of active service in San Diego County, completing hundreds of remodeling projects without unresolved complaints on record.
Consistent Remodeling Project Delivery and Customer Satisfaction in San Diego
The company specializes in kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, and full-house transformations. Its recent projects include work on mid-century homes in Clairemont and historic properties in Hillcrest and Mission Hills.
“We believe in building relationships as much as we build homes,” said Didi Sheiner, co-founder of Sheiner Construction. “Our clients trust us with their homes, and that means we’re accountable for clear communication, follow-through, and results.”
Sheiner Construction has maintained consistent timelines and budgets on projects, according to customer reviews across independent platforms. Clients have also cited the company’s collaborative approach and regular site supervision as strengths.
Independent BBB Recognition (A+) for House Remodeling Without Paid Endorsement
Although the company does not hold a paid subscription with the BBB, it meets the organization’s strict standards for business conduct. The A+ rating was awarded based solely on the company’s track record, customer experience, and transparent operating practices. It is hard to achieve A+ on BBB without paying your way.
“Many consumers assume BBB ratings are tied to paid memberships, but that’s not the case,” said Joseph Sheiner (co-founder). “We’re proud to have earned this recognition through performance alone.”
In an industry where reliability and accountability are central to reputation, the independent rating serves as a benchmark for both existing and future clients.
Focus on Sustainable Practices and Growth
Looking ahead, Sheiner Construction is expanding its services to include energy-efficient upgrades and eco-conscious materials. The company is also partnering with local suppliers to promote low-waste construction and resource-smart planning.
“We’re seeing demand shift toward sustainability,” Joseph Sheiner noted.
“Homeowners want long-term value, not just surface-level upgrades.”
As San Diego continues to evolve with stricter environmental guidelines and housing market demands, Sheiner Construction seems to adapt by investing in new tools, skilled tradespeople, and modern design practices.
About Sheiner Construction
Sheiner Construction is a residential remodeling company serving San Diego County. Founded in 2012, the company provides full-service remodeling, including design consultation, structural updates, and finish work. Sheiner Construction holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has completed over 80 residential projects throughout the region.
Contact
Joseph Sheiner
(619) 577-3749
https://sheinerconstruction.com/
