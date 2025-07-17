LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, August 12, with a Presentation Entitled "Thriving in Retirement: Senior Living Options"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. On August 12, a panel of professionals will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families.
Austin, TX, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As more adults enter retirement, the question of how to live well—and age well—has never been more important. To help individuals and families navigate the many choices ahead, LT Senior Services is pleased to announce a free educational seminar, “Thriving in Retirement: Senior Living Options,” designed to provide clear, compassionate guidance on making informed decisions for this next chapter in life.
The seminar will take place on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, 10:30 AM-12 noon at Lake Travis Community Library, and is open to seniors, adult children, caregivers, and anyone interested in learning more about the broad spectrum of senior living options available today.
This informative event will feature a panel of experts, including representatives from Arbor Terrace Lakeway as well as aging-in-place specialists. Attendees will gain valuable insight into:
The differences between independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care
Benefits of aging in place and how to make a home retirement-ready
Costs and financial planning considerations for each type of senior living
Lifestyle benefits offered by senior communities, including social engagement, wellness programs, and support services
What to look for when visiting or evaluating a potential senior living residence
Common myths and misconceptions about senior housing
“Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to make confident choices,” said Cyndi Cummings, Seniors Real Estate Specialist® and President of LT Senior Services. “There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. This seminar provides the opportunity for attendees to explore the full range of possibilities and find what fits their goals and values for retirement.”
Following the panel discussion, there will be a Q&A session and time to meet with panelists one-on-one. Informational materials will be provided.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
