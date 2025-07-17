Manual Signal Switching Made Easy with ESL’s Power-Free Model 9264
Electro Standards Laboratories announces the LineSelect® Model 9264, a dual-channel A/B switch with DB9 and RJ45 ports for manual signal routing. Housed in a compact rackmount unit, it requires no power, making it ideal for critical systems, labs, and backup setups.
Cranston, RI, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories, based in Cranston, Rhode Island, has been designing and manufacturing high-quality network switches and signal control solutions for nearly 50 years. Known for reliability and performance, ESL’s products are used across industries such as defense, telecom, data centers, and engineering labs. Today, the company announces the release of the LineSelect® Model 9264, a durable, manually operated switch designed for users who need secure, simple, and reliable signal routing.
LineSelect Model 9264 is a dual-channel A/B switch that allows users to switch between two devices or networks using front-panel rotary knobs. One channel supports DB9 connections and the other supports RJ45 connections. This gives users the ability to control both types of signals in one compact, rackmount unit.
A key feature of the Model 9264 is that it requires no power to operate. That means it continues to function during power outages — making it a great fit for critical applications where reliability is essential. The 9264 is enclosed in a sturdy, 1U-high, half-rack-width metal case and includes mounting brackets for installation in standard 19-inch equipment racks.
The Model 9264 is ideal for:
· Engineering and test labs needing quick manual control of signal paths
· Redundant or backup setups where switching between primary and secondary devices is required
· Environments where physical isolation or signal control is part of a broader system design — potentially including AI development setups, where flexibility and reliability at the physical layer can be valuable
All Electro Standards products are available for export, and government buyers are welcome to contact us for GSA pricing on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) equipment.
Nicholas Bastien, Media Manager
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
