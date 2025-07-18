Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating: Cleaning Services Launch in Corona, CA - Helping Homes Cut Indoor Allergens by 61%
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating is now offering professional air duct cleaning services in Corona, California and throughout Riverside County. This new service aims to help homeowners significantly improve indoor air quality, with research showing a potential 61% reduction in airborne allergens following proper duct maintenance.
Corona, CA, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to growing concerns over indoor air quality and rising allergy cases, Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has officially launched comprehensive air duct cleaning services in Corona, CA and surrounding areas. Backed by data from the Journal of Asthma, which highlights a 61% reduction in indoor allergens through duct cleaning, this initiative aims to deliver measurable health benefits to local households.
Air ducts are often the hidden culprits behind recurring allergy symptoms in homes, circulating dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander with each cycle of the HVAC system. With Corona’s dry, dusty climate—and aggravating factors like wildfires and construction—local residents are particularly vulnerable to poor indoor air quality.
The new duct cleaning service offered by Icee Hot addresses more than just cosmetic cleanliness. It targets long-term buildup of debris that impacts both health and HVAC efficiency. By cleaning registers, coils, fans, motors, and all accessible ductwork, the service provides a full-system refresh aimed at boosting air quality and lowering energy consumption.
"Most people don't realize how much their ductwork affects their daily health," said Angelo Frisna, Owner of Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating. "This service was created in response to local demand, especially among families with children, elderly members, or those with asthma and allergies. Cleaner ducts can mean fewer medications, less coughing, and better nights of sleep."
According to the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), inspections every two to three years are recommended, with annual cleanings suggested for areas like Corona that deal with frequent dust exposure. Homeowners are encouraged to watch for signs such as visible dust from vents, musty odors, or an uptick in allergy symptoms.
The launch underscores Icee Hot’s broader mission to provide not just climate control, but also healthier living environments. In addition to improved health, clean ducts can enhance HVAC performance, reduce energy bills, and extend the lifespan of heating and cooling systems.
With this new service now available, Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating invites residents of Corona and Riverside County to consider the hidden impact of neglected ductwork. Proper maintenance isn’t just a home upgrade—it’s a proactive step toward better breathing.
Air ducts are often the hidden culprits behind recurring allergy symptoms in homes, circulating dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander with each cycle of the HVAC system. With Corona’s dry, dusty climate—and aggravating factors like wildfires and construction—local residents are particularly vulnerable to poor indoor air quality.
The new duct cleaning service offered by Icee Hot addresses more than just cosmetic cleanliness. It targets long-term buildup of debris that impacts both health and HVAC efficiency. By cleaning registers, coils, fans, motors, and all accessible ductwork, the service provides a full-system refresh aimed at boosting air quality and lowering energy consumption.
"Most people don't realize how much their ductwork affects their daily health," said Angelo Frisna, Owner of Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating. "This service was created in response to local demand, especially among families with children, elderly members, or those with asthma and allergies. Cleaner ducts can mean fewer medications, less coughing, and better nights of sleep."
According to the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), inspections every two to three years are recommended, with annual cleanings suggested for areas like Corona that deal with frequent dust exposure. Homeowners are encouraged to watch for signs such as visible dust from vents, musty odors, or an uptick in allergy symptoms.
The launch underscores Icee Hot’s broader mission to provide not just climate control, but also healthier living environments. In addition to improved health, clean ducts can enhance HVAC performance, reduce energy bills, and extend the lifespan of heating and cooling systems.
With this new service now available, Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating invites residents of Corona and Riverside County to consider the hidden impact of neglected ductwork. Proper maintenance isn’t just a home upgrade—it’s a proactive step toward better breathing.
Contact
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & HeatingContact
Bernie Del Rojo
+1 951-427-9117
Bernie Del Rojo
+1 951-427-9117
Categories