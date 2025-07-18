Bill Perfect Achieves SOC 1 Type II Compliance with No Exceptions
Telecom providers trust TimelyBill to manage their mission-critical billing and revenue operations. Their latest SOC 1 Type II report — with no exceptions — reaffirms that trust and their role as a secure, dependable partner.
Vero Beach, FL, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bill Perfect, Inc., the company behind the TimelyBill® telecom billing platform, is proud to announce the successful completion of its SOC 1 Type II audit with zero exceptions. This independent third-party examination underscores our unwavering commitment to security, operational integrity, and regulatory compliance.
Report Title
Suitability of the Design and Operating Effectiveness of Its Controls Throughout the period January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.
Consistently Compliant Since 2013
Bill Perfect has maintained SOC 1 Type II compliance annually for over a decade, passing every audit since 2013. Each successful report reaffirms our dedication to protecting customer data and delivering trustworthy, audit-ready telecom billing services.
What is a SOC 1 Type II Report?
A SOC 1 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report evaluates the design and operating effectiveness of a service organization’s internal controls over a period of time. It is especially important for companies that provide outsourced services that impact their clients’ financial reporting.
Why It Matters
Receiving a SOC 1 Type II report with no exceptions is a major milestone. It confirms that Bill Perfect has the right controls in place — and that those controls are working effectively over time. It reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of reliability, security, and accountability in our SaaS-based billing operations.
"This clean SOC 1 Type II report validates the trust our customers place in us." — Michael Lates, Jr., CEO.
What It Means for Our Customers
• Increased confidence in the integrity of our billing processes
• Assurance of robust internal control and oversight
• Support for customer-side audits and compliance requirements
Whether you're a CLEC, VoIP provider, or wireless carrier, our secure and compliant platform enables you to focus on growth. At the same time, we handle the complexity of billing, taxation, and revenue operations.
About Bill Perfect
Bill Perfect, Inc. is a veteran-owned technology company specializing in telecom billing software. Its flagship product, TimelyBill, is a fully integrated OSS/BSS platform designed to manage the complete customer lifecycle — from quoting and provisioning to rating, invoicing, and payment collection.
Note: The AICPA SOC for Service Organizations logo is a registered mark of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is used under the official SOC Logo Use Guidelines.
Contact
TimelyBillContact
Patrick LaJuett
954-889-6699
timelybill.com
