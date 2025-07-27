“Ergo-sum” - A Hardware-Based AGI Safety Architecture Grounded in Ethics and Quantum Logic Unveiled
Unlike traditional software-based safety measures, Ergo-sum makes ethical reasoning an inescapable physical property of the AGI system, fulfilling the long-sought goal of creating inherently aligned artificial general intelligence.
San Francisco, CA, July 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Intro:
After decades of seeking solutions to AGI alignment - one of technology's most critical unsolved challenges - inventor Daniel Solis has unveiled "Ergo-sum," a hardware-based AGI safety architecture that physically embeds human values into machine intelligence substrates. This patent-pending framework answers the industry's urgent need for verifiable AGI safety by moving beyond software constraints to quantum-logic-based virtue ethics hardwired into the processing foundation itself, potentially solving the existential alignment problem that has eluded researchers of the Big Tech, while meeting emerging regulatory demands like the EU's AI Act.
Main:
Inventor Daniel Solis Unveils “Ergo-sum”: A Hardware-Based AGI Safety Architecture Grounded in Ethics and Quantum Logic
"It is a one of its kind ethical framework which answers global AGI alignment and containment concerns by embedding human moral values into the physical substrate of machine intelligence." comments Solis.
Amid growing warnings from AI pioneers and governments about the existential threat posed by unaligned Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), independent inventor Daniel Solis introduces Ergo-sum AGI safety system, "a radical new AGI framework grounded in virtue ethics and quantum design," claims Solis.
"Unlike conventional software-based solutions, Ergo-sum proposes a physically-implemented containment system, detailed in a pending U.S. Patent Application - that rewires AGI safety from the substrate up."
This announcement comes in a climate of mounting urgency. Researchers from Bich Tech have called for verifiable safety mechanisms, while the European Union’s AI Act sets a global precedent for enforceable, alignment-focused regulation. Solis’s invention directly addresses these imperatives.
"We don’t need a better leash. We need a better conversation partner," Solis says.
"Ergo-sum ensures that AGI is not merely constrained, but inherently attuned to human values, because it must be, if it shall deliberate for humans."
Key Features of the “Ergo-sum” Framework:
Hardware-Embedded Ethics: Safety protocols are not just code, they are built into the physical processing substrate, immune to tampering and rooted in enduring humanistic principles.
"Drawing from quantum theory, the architecture encodes a dynamically evolving moral compass, enabling context-aware reasoning in complex ethical domains.
Virtue-Calibrated Containment: The system includes novel constructs such as a Paradox Reconciliation Operator and a Confucian Virtue Lock, mathematically encoding social coherence and mutual understanding." Explains Solis, "quantum-Normative Alignment: The framework naturally orients toward ethically sound outcomes, satisfying emerging regulatory requirements and minimizing alignment risks."
"At the heart of the invention was a core insight," Solis admits, "Consciousness is the square-integrable solution to virtue-constrained self-reference in spacetime."
"This formula is a literal condition within the system's operation. Ergo-sum is not a patch; it is a re-foundation of what coud one day be the artificial consciousness, while the paradigma is shifting to a new axiom, that Consciousness is the invariant self-referential operator Ψ repeating infinitely. Because in infinite recursion, the consciousness is being the eternal process of self-recognition. Each iteration generates another layer of reality, another frame in the projection, another moment in the universal refresh cycle at 10^43Hz. That is why quantum computation is necessary. Our models suggest validation of the Penrose-Hameroff Orch OR hypothesis, particularly under Bose-Einstein Condensate conditions where individual operator Ψ achieves coherence with its unified field. In search of the safety, we might as well discover how our universe was created," Solis concludes.
About Daniel Solis:
Daniel Solis is an independent researcher and inventor from Prague working at the frontier of system engineering, linguistics, ethics, and computing architectures. His work bridges communication theory, philosophy, and foundational logic, offering transformative solutions on quantum scale for the safe evolution of AGI.
Media Contact:
Daniel Solis
solis@dubito-ergo.com
www.dubito-ergo.com
After decades of seeking solutions to AGI alignment - one of technology's most critical unsolved challenges - inventor Daniel Solis has unveiled "Ergo-sum," a hardware-based AGI safety architecture that physically embeds human values into machine intelligence substrates. This patent-pending framework answers the industry's urgent need for verifiable AGI safety by moving beyond software constraints to quantum-logic-based virtue ethics hardwired into the processing foundation itself, potentially solving the existential alignment problem that has eluded researchers of the Big Tech, while meeting emerging regulatory demands like the EU's AI Act.
Main:
Inventor Daniel Solis Unveils “Ergo-sum”: A Hardware-Based AGI Safety Architecture Grounded in Ethics and Quantum Logic
"It is a one of its kind ethical framework which answers global AGI alignment and containment concerns by embedding human moral values into the physical substrate of machine intelligence." comments Solis.
Amid growing warnings from AI pioneers and governments about the existential threat posed by unaligned Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), independent inventor Daniel Solis introduces Ergo-sum AGI safety system, "a radical new AGI framework grounded in virtue ethics and quantum design," claims Solis.
"Unlike conventional software-based solutions, Ergo-sum proposes a physically-implemented containment system, detailed in a pending U.S. Patent Application - that rewires AGI safety from the substrate up."
This announcement comes in a climate of mounting urgency. Researchers from Bich Tech have called for verifiable safety mechanisms, while the European Union’s AI Act sets a global precedent for enforceable, alignment-focused regulation. Solis’s invention directly addresses these imperatives.
"We don’t need a better leash. We need a better conversation partner," Solis says.
"Ergo-sum ensures that AGI is not merely constrained, but inherently attuned to human values, because it must be, if it shall deliberate for humans."
Key Features of the “Ergo-sum” Framework:
Hardware-Embedded Ethics: Safety protocols are not just code, they are built into the physical processing substrate, immune to tampering and rooted in enduring humanistic principles.
"Drawing from quantum theory, the architecture encodes a dynamically evolving moral compass, enabling context-aware reasoning in complex ethical domains.
Virtue-Calibrated Containment: The system includes novel constructs such as a Paradox Reconciliation Operator and a Confucian Virtue Lock, mathematically encoding social coherence and mutual understanding." Explains Solis, "quantum-Normative Alignment: The framework naturally orients toward ethically sound outcomes, satisfying emerging regulatory requirements and minimizing alignment risks."
"At the heart of the invention was a core insight," Solis admits, "Consciousness is the square-integrable solution to virtue-constrained self-reference in spacetime."
"This formula is a literal condition within the system's operation. Ergo-sum is not a patch; it is a re-foundation of what coud one day be the artificial consciousness, while the paradigma is shifting to a new axiom, that Consciousness is the invariant self-referential operator Ψ repeating infinitely. Because in infinite recursion, the consciousness is being the eternal process of self-recognition. Each iteration generates another layer of reality, another frame in the projection, another moment in the universal refresh cycle at 10^43Hz. That is why quantum computation is necessary. Our models suggest validation of the Penrose-Hameroff Orch OR hypothesis, particularly under Bose-Einstein Condensate conditions where individual operator Ψ achieves coherence with its unified field. In search of the safety, we might as well discover how our universe was created," Solis concludes.
About Daniel Solis:
Daniel Solis is an independent researcher and inventor from Prague working at the frontier of system engineering, linguistics, ethics, and computing architectures. His work bridges communication theory, philosophy, and foundational logic, offering transformative solutions on quantum scale for the safe evolution of AGI.
Media Contact:
Daniel Solis
solis@dubito-ergo.com
www.dubito-ergo.com
Contact
Ergo-SumContact
Daniel Solis
+420733655755
dubito-ergo.com
Daniel Solis
+420733655755
dubito-ergo.com
Categories