Author Kathy Andersen’s New Book, "Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer," Follows a Young Girl Who Helps Her Best Friend Feel Confident After Getting Glasses

Recent release “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kathy Andersen is a charming tale that centers around best friends Alouette and Nora, who continue their fabulous summer adventures together. This time around, Nora has to get glasses, so Alouette does everything she can to ensure her best friend feels confident with her new look.