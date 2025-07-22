Author Kathy Andersen’s New Book, "Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer," Follows a Young Girl Who Helps Her Best Friend Feel Confident After Getting Glasses
Recent release “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kathy Andersen is a charming tale that centers around best friends Alouette and Nora, who continue their fabulous summer adventures together. This time around, Nora has to get glasses, so Alouette does everything she can to ensure her best friend feels confident with her new look.
Macomb, MI, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Andersen, who taught preschool for over twenty years and continued her career working with elementary students—kindergarten through eighth grade, has completed her new book, “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer”: a heartfelt story of a young girl who helps her friend feel beautiful after she gets glasses and begins to doubt how she looks.
“Two best friends, Alouette and Nora, continue to spend their summer vacation from school together,” shares Andersen. “Nora has to get glasses and not being sure of her new look, is slightly self-conscious. Alouette reassures her that she is just as beautiful as ever.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kathy Andersen’s engaging tale is the latest entry in the author’s series that explores the delightful friendship between Alouette and Nora Lou, who know the true meaning of being a loyal friend.
With colorful artwork to help bring Andersen’s story to life, "Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer" is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, delivering an important message about remaining confident and appreciating everyone’s differences.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
