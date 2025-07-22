Author T.R. Strum’s New Book, "Randy's World," Follows a Young Boy Who Grows Up in a Single-Parent Home and is Guided Through Life’s Challenges by His Father

Recent release “Randy's World” from Page Publishing author T.R. Strum is an engaging comic book that centers around Randy, a young boy who is raised by his father in a single-parent household after his mother leaves. Despite the anger and sadness this causes Randy, his father and grandparents help him navigate life’s challenges and work towards a brighter future for himself.