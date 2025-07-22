Author T.R. Strum’s New Book, "Randy's World," Follows a Young Boy Who Grows Up in a Single-Parent Home and is Guided Through Life’s Challenges by His Father
Recent release “Randy's World” from Page Publishing author T.R. Strum is an engaging comic book that centers around Randy, a young boy who is raised by his father in a single-parent household after his mother leaves. Despite the anger and sadness this causes Randy, his father and grandparents help him navigate life’s challenges and work towards a brighter future for himself.
New York, NY, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.R. Strum, a unique and creative individual, has completed his new book, “Randy's World”: a stirring tale that centers around a boy’s adventures while growing up in a single-parent household with his father and grandparents.
“A fictional story about a little boy from a single-family home who is left in this big world,” writes Strum. “He figures out how to cope with the world around him. With the help of his father and grandparents, he learns life is worth fighting for.”
Published by Page Publishing, T.R. Strum’s riveting tale is sure to resonate with young readers who are also from single-parent backgrounds like Randy, helping them to realize that despite their circumstances, they are loved and can have as bright a future as they want. With vibrant artwork to help bring Strum’s comic to life, “Randy’s World” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Randy's World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
