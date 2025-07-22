Author Brent Earl Aldom’s New Book, “Fresh A.I.R.,” is an Enlightening Self-Help Guide Designed to Encourage Readers to Improve Their Lives by Changing Their Mindset
Recent release “Fresh A.I.R.” from Covenant Books author Brent Earl Aldom is an engaging and thought-provoking discussion that explores how mastering the characteristics of accountability, integrity, and respect can help anyone achieve a life of success and positivity in a world full of negativity and divisiveness.
New York, NY, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brent Earl Aldom has completed his new book, “Fresh A.I.R.”: a unique look at how the three character traits of accountability, integrity, and respect can help to transform one’s outlook from within, leading to a path of positivity and light in the world that can impact others.
Author Brent Earl Aldom is a husband, father, mentor, and educator who believes that with the right mindset, everyone has the potential to fulfill their dreams. Inspired by his larger-than-life grandfather who taught him the importance of building and maintaining personal character in his life, Brent and his wife raised three sons, teaching them accountability, integrity, and respect.
“'Fresh A.I.R.' is a mindset that promotes positivity and strong individual character development by focusing on three key character traits: accountability, integrity, and respect,” writes Aldom. “When individuals build a foundation for their lives based on these three traits, they will eliminate negativity; identify their passions, goals, and dreams; and take the necessary actions to achieve, no matter their past or current circumstances. The world has been engulfed by the smog of negativity and divisiveness. It’s time we all breathe some Fresh A.I.R.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brent Earl Aldom’s new book will challenge readers to stop and reflect on their own state of mind, encouraging them to work everyday towards adopting the Fresh A.I.R. mindset for a brighter future.
Readers can purchase “Fresh A.I.R.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Audible, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Brent Earl Aldom is a husband, father, mentor, and educator who believes that with the right mindset, everyone has the potential to fulfill their dreams. Inspired by his larger-than-life grandfather who taught him the importance of building and maintaining personal character in his life, Brent and his wife raised three sons, teaching them accountability, integrity, and respect.
“'Fresh A.I.R.' is a mindset that promotes positivity and strong individual character development by focusing on three key character traits: accountability, integrity, and respect,” writes Aldom. “When individuals build a foundation for their lives based on these three traits, they will eliminate negativity; identify their passions, goals, and dreams; and take the necessary actions to achieve, no matter their past or current circumstances. The world has been engulfed by the smog of negativity and divisiveness. It’s time we all breathe some Fresh A.I.R.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brent Earl Aldom’s new book will challenge readers to stop and reflect on their own state of mind, encouraging them to work everyday towards adopting the Fresh A.I.R. mindset for a brighter future.
Readers can purchase “Fresh A.I.R.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Audible, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories