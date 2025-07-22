Author Brent Earl Aldom’s New Book, “Fresh A.I.R.,” is an Enlightening Self-Help Guide Designed to Encourage Readers to Improve Their Lives by Changing Their Mindset

Recent release “Fresh A.I.R.” from Covenant Books author Brent Earl Aldom is an engaging and thought-provoking discussion that explores how mastering the characteristics of accountability, integrity, and respect can help anyone achieve a life of success and positivity in a world full of negativity and divisiveness.