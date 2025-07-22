Author Raleigh Sutton’s New Book, "My Life With and About African-Americans 1944-2024," Explores the Impact African-Americans Have Had on the Author’s Life

Recent release “My Life With and About African-Americans 1944-2024” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raleigh Sutton is a powerful and thought-provoking memoir that recounts various African-Americans from throughout the author’s life that have been a major influence on his views on racism and prejudice.