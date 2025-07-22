Author Raleigh Sutton’s New Book, "My Life With and About African-Americans 1944-2024," Explores the Impact African-Americans Have Had on the Author’s Life
Recent release “My Life With and About African-Americans 1944-2024” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raleigh Sutton is a powerful and thought-provoking memoir that recounts various African-Americans from throughout the author’s life that have been a major influence on his views on racism and prejudice.
Elgin, IL, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Raleigh Sutton has completed his new book, “My Life With and About African-Americans 1944-2024”: a poignant autobiographical account that shows how the author’s relationships with various African-American individuals throughout his life has helped to shape his worldview and reflections on racism and diversity.
“I was born in 1939 in Alton, Illinois,” writes Sutton. “Alton was the home of Elijah Lovejoy, the famous abolitionist who was killed there by a proslavery mob while he was defending his printing press. It was his fourth press, the other three having been dumped into the Mississippi River to prevent him from publishing his antislavery newspaper, ‘The Defender.’
“After three days, my mother and I returned to our apartment in Gary, Indiana. Gary was a steel manufacturing town and was an attraction for many Black families who couldn’t find jobs in the South. Many poor Whites did the same. When World War II broke out, Gary became even more of an attraction and was one of the main focal points for the Great Migration from the South to the North.
“My mother supported us by working at G. C. Grant, one of the largest five- and ten-cent stores in the country. Consequently, I became a ‘latchkey kid’ at the tender age of five years.
“My father and mother were divorced at an early age, and I seldom saw him during my very early age, but from five years old on, I saw quite a bit of him, and I became the object of a bitter, ongoing custody battle that lasted until I was in high school.
“During that time, we moved a lot, and from first grade until I graduated from high school, I went to fourteen different schools. Consequently, I knew many kinds of people of differing complexions and religions. When I joined the Air Force, I couldn’t help but notice the many ethnic groups filing past the examining doctors.
“The story of my first encounter follows.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Raleigh Sutton’s engaging memoir will resonate with readers from all walks of life, revealing how a life lived around culturally and ethnically diverse communities can help to create more open and accepting individuals later in life.
