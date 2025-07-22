Author Darrell Max Craig’s New Book "Ninjas, Spies, and Samurais" is a Historical Fiction That Follows the Koga Ninja Family’s Role in Japan During the Meiji Restoration

Recent release “Ninjas, Spies, and Samurais” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darrell Max Craig is a riveting novel set during the Meiji Restoration in Japan that follows the Koga ninja family, which are hired by the new government to bring into existence a new agency that is taking aim against the Korean government’s plot to take over Japan.