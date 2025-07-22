Author Darrell Max Craig’s New Book "Ninjas, Spies, and Samurais" is a Historical Fiction That Follows the Koga Ninja Family’s Role in Japan During the Meiji Restoration
Recent release “Ninjas, Spies, and Samurais” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darrell Max Craig is a riveting novel set during the Meiji Restoration in Japan that follows the Koga ninja family, which are hired by the new government to bring into existence a new agency that is taking aim against the Korean government’s plot to take over Japan.
Cypress, TX, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Darrell Max Craig, a veteran of the US Marine Corps who was stationed in Japan and operated a traditional Japanese martial arts school in Texas for forty-nine years, has completed his new book, “Ninjas, Spies, and Samurais”: a stirring tale that follows a ninja clan’s assignment to put a stop to the Korean government’s attempts to take over Japan.
Among other ranks, author Darrell Max Craig holds seventh dan in kendo. He was a member of Team USA in 1985 at the 6th World Kendo Championships in Paris, France. In 1979, he was bestowed the title of Hatamoto by an old samurai family. The author is now retired and spends his time writing as he reflects on his adventures and experiences.
“This fiction novel leads the reader back to Japan during the Meiji Restoration (1868–1911),” writes Craig. “It showcases adventure, love, crime, and murder. The Japanese Special Operations hired the Koga ninja family to help them bring into existence their new Central Intelligence Agency program against the Korean government, which is trying to overtake their country. These legendary warriors or cult of assassins and spies only lead to numerous twists and turns in their assignment with the new Meiji government.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Darrell Max Craig’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s knowledge of Japanese history and martial arts to bring thrilling and spellbinding story to life. Expertly paced and full of action and suspense, “Ninjas, Spies, and Samurais” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Ninjas, Spies, and Samurais” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
