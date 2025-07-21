Lowell Swartz’s New Book, "Poverty to Prosperity," is a Riveting Memoir That Follows the Author from His Humble Beginnings to Becoming an Officer in the US Navy
Jackson, MI, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lowell Swartz, a veteran of the US Navy, has completed his most recent book, “Poverty to Prosperity: The Path Forged by a Poor Boy to Become an Officer in the US Navy”: a stirring autobiographical account that documents the author’s life journey to achieving success throughout his Naval career, chronicles the many struggles and trials he faced along the way that came to define him.
“Years into the quest, a snag sadly ended the journey,” writes Swartz. “That’s when fate, which some would say is a miracle, will restart the journey to success. It starts in a one-room shack with holes in the walls on a cold December day twelve days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. All the events are real and happen as told in the story. Sources include my memory, family, friends, and various reference books.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lowell Swartz’s book is a powerful account that will captivate readers with each turn of the page, serving as a moving tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit even amidst life’s unending challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Poverty to Prosperity: The Path Forged by a Poor Boy to Become an Officer in the US Navy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories