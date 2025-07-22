Zamira Elias’s New Book, "Remix," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Awakens to a New Life and Powers She Must Use to Save the World of Nhile
New York, NY, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Zamira Elias, an eighth-grader who loves spending time with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Remix”: a riveting tale that centers around Samantha, a young girl who discovers her life up to this point has been a lie, and that her true identity, Rea Micks, is leading a rebellion to save the people of Nhile.
“Samantha Binsher was a human girl without powers. But this girl is not Samantha Binsher,” writes Elias. “She has been woken up from her dream and turns back into Rea Micks, the girl who was leading a rebellion against Quinst Lowrn. Rea needs to relearn her old life and fast. Fast enough so she can save the capital of Nhile—Lasgh—and the people in it. Fast enough to save everyone. But she can’t do it by herself, even though she assumes she can. Everyone knows Rea Micks is a fearless leader. But Rea must not overestimate who she is, and can’t underestimate who she’s against. Because if she does, the meaning of ‘good’ will no longer exist.”
Published by Fulton Books, Zamira Elias’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Rea’s journey to learn who she truly is and tap into her powers before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Remix” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Remix” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
