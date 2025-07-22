Henry Coo’s New Book, "An Asian Orphan's Incredible Journey to America," Chronicles the Author’s Journey from an Orphan in the Philippines to Living the American Dream
Newburyport, MA, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Henry Coo, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a masters in electrical engineering from UC Berkeley, has completed his most recent book, “An Asian Orphan's Incredible Journey to America”: a powerful memoir that documents the author’s life experiences as an orphaned Chinese immigrant living in the Philippines who, after finding himself in the United States, did all he could to pursue his American dream.
In “An Asian Orphan's Incredible Journey to America,” author Henry Coo shares his unique story as a Chinese immigrant to the United States who attended one of the elite engineering universities in the country, later recruited by the best telecom research and development firms in the world and became a successful entrepreneur. Henry was born in China and raised in the Philippines as an orphan. The story covers his experience as a child during the Japanese occupation in the Philippines and his struggle to attain his education. As a minority in the US, he also relates what it was like to be discriminated against at work and the difficulty faced by his wife, whose parents were initially disowned by most of her mother’s siblings for permitting this interracial marriage.
Published by Fulton Books, Henry Coo’s book is a poignant story of hope and courage in the face of adversity, inviting readers to discover the author’s inner strength and resilience as he faced countless struggles along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “An Asian Orphan's Incredible Journey to America” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “An Asian Orphan's Incredible Journey to America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
