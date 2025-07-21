Leira and Lee’s Newly Released "The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings Through the Lens of Psychology" is a Fascinating Dual Focus Study

“The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cristina Leira and Frankie Lee is a groundbreaking study examining the psychological impact of religious symbols and teachings on individuals, focusing on devout Catholics while acknowledging their universal significance across spiritual practices.