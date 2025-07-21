Leira and Lee’s Newly Released "The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings Through the Lens of Psychology" is a Fascinating Dual Focus Study
“The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cristina Leira and Frankie Lee is a groundbreaking study examining the psychological impact of religious symbols and teachings on individuals, focusing on devout Catholics while acknowledging their universal significance across spiritual practices.
Gilbert, AZ, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics”: an insightful study into the role of religious symbols and teachings in shaping emotional well-being, fostering social bonds, and reducing feelings of isolation. “The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics” is the creation of published author, Cristina Leira and Frankie Lee.
Dr. Cristina Leira, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, is an accomplished linguist, educator, and researcher. Fluent in Spanish, English, French, Italian, and Portuguese, she holds a PhD in general psychology and a master's in applied linguistics. Dr. Leira has over two decades of experience working with the US Department of Defense, managing language and culture programs for Naval Special Warfare Command and collaborating with Navy SEALs. She is a certified neurobiological, ontological, and neurolinguistic coach specializing in mindset transformation and cultural integration. Her research focuses on symbolic interactionism and its role in fostering resilience and well-being.
Dr. Frankie Lee, from Phoenix, Arizona, is an educator, researcher, and mentor dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth. He holds a PhD in general and environmental psychology, an executive MBA in global growth strategy, and a master’s in information management. Fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, Chow Zhou, and Vietnamese, Dr. Lee’s diverse background includes growing up in Vietnam before moving to the US in 1989. With expertise spanning IT, finance, business, architecture, and academia, he has led teams across various industries. His research focuses on human behavior, mental health, and the psychological impact of environmental and spatial factors.
Leira and Lee share, “Our research delves into the profound impact of religious symbols, teachings, and practices on the mental, emotional, and social well-being of devout Catholics. These elements provide meaning, comfort, and social connection, especially during challenging times. Our findings align with previous research, showing that religious practices can ease anxieties, build social bonds, and influence perceptions of the world. While our study focused on devout Catholics, it underscores the broader significance of religious symbols and teachings across various spiritual practices. Shared symbols and interpretations foster a sense of belonging, help individuals navigate complex emotions, and construct meaning, revealing how religion and spirituality shape our worldviews and foster social connections, reducing feelings of isolation.
“Religion and spirituality heighten awareness of physical sensations and emotions, deepen spiritual experiences, and strengthen faith. Religious symbols play a crucial role in this process, offering comfort during hardships. Incorporating social and cultural elements into religious education further shapes individuals’ understanding of their faith and the world. Our study highlights the dynamic nature of religious practices and their role in coping with adversity, contributing to individual well-being and social cohesion. By exploring prominent symbols and teachings, we aim to raise awareness of the importance of effective religious communication in supporting belief systems, fostering spiritual interpretation, and promoting public understanding of religion. Our research opens doors for further exploration into the interplay between religious beliefs, cognitive processes, and personal well-being, advocating for integrating religious backgrounds into health-care assessments and mental health interventions to create more comprehensive and inclusive support systems.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cristina Leira and Frankie Lee’s new book is a compelling resource for anyone interested in the psychological impact of religion and spirituality.
Consumers can purchase “The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Cristina Leira, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, is an accomplished linguist, educator, and researcher. Fluent in Spanish, English, French, Italian, and Portuguese, she holds a PhD in general psychology and a master's in applied linguistics. Dr. Leira has over two decades of experience working with the US Department of Defense, managing language and culture programs for Naval Special Warfare Command and collaborating with Navy SEALs. She is a certified neurobiological, ontological, and neurolinguistic coach specializing in mindset transformation and cultural integration. Her research focuses on symbolic interactionism and its role in fostering resilience and well-being.
Dr. Frankie Lee, from Phoenix, Arizona, is an educator, researcher, and mentor dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth. He holds a PhD in general and environmental psychology, an executive MBA in global growth strategy, and a master’s in information management. Fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, Chow Zhou, and Vietnamese, Dr. Lee’s diverse background includes growing up in Vietnam before moving to the US in 1989. With expertise spanning IT, finance, business, architecture, and academia, he has led teams across various industries. His research focuses on human behavior, mental health, and the psychological impact of environmental and spatial factors.
Leira and Lee share, “Our research delves into the profound impact of religious symbols, teachings, and practices on the mental, emotional, and social well-being of devout Catholics. These elements provide meaning, comfort, and social connection, especially during challenging times. Our findings align with previous research, showing that religious practices can ease anxieties, build social bonds, and influence perceptions of the world. While our study focused on devout Catholics, it underscores the broader significance of religious symbols and teachings across various spiritual practices. Shared symbols and interpretations foster a sense of belonging, help individuals navigate complex emotions, and construct meaning, revealing how religion and spirituality shape our worldviews and foster social connections, reducing feelings of isolation.
“Religion and spirituality heighten awareness of physical sensations and emotions, deepen spiritual experiences, and strengthen faith. Religious symbols play a crucial role in this process, offering comfort during hardships. Incorporating social and cultural elements into religious education further shapes individuals’ understanding of their faith and the world. Our study highlights the dynamic nature of religious practices and their role in coping with adversity, contributing to individual well-being and social cohesion. By exploring prominent symbols and teachings, we aim to raise awareness of the importance of effective religious communication in supporting belief systems, fostering spiritual interpretation, and promoting public understanding of religion. Our research opens doors for further exploration into the interplay between religious beliefs, cognitive processes, and personal well-being, advocating for integrating religious backgrounds into health-care assessments and mental health interventions to create more comprehensive and inclusive support systems.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cristina Leira and Frankie Lee’s new book is a compelling resource for anyone interested in the psychological impact of religion and spirituality.
Consumers can purchase “The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories