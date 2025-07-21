Slade Skipper’s Newly Released "Revisiting Matthew 24" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Biblical Prophecy Through a Logical and Scriptural Lens

“Revisiting Matthew 24” from Christian Faith Publishing author Slade Skipper is an insightful and academically grounded analysis that challenges traditional interpretations of end-times prophecy by exploring the words of Jesus and His apostles without preconceived assumptions.