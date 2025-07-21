Slade Skipper’s Newly Released "Revisiting Matthew 24" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Biblical Prophecy Through a Logical and Scriptural Lens
“Revisiting Matthew 24” from Christian Faith Publishing author Slade Skipper is an insightful and academically grounded analysis that challenges traditional interpretations of end-times prophecy by exploring the words of Jesus and His apostles without preconceived assumptions.
Hallsboro, NC, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Revisiting Matthew 24”: a compelling and intellectually engaging study of one of Scripture’s most debated chapters. “Revisiting Matthew 24” is the creation of published author, Slade Skipper, who has received a BS and MA degree in mathematics and a PhD in mathematics education. He has taught mathematics at the high school and college level.
When he entered the ministry and began really studying the Bible, his logical mind had problems with much of modern eschatology. After years of study, he decided to formulate his conclusions based on the Bible.
Slade Skipper shares, “For several hundred years, people have been bombarded with predictions that 'Jesus is coming soon' and that 'time will end.' These predictions have failed to come to pass during the past several hundred years.
“These predictions are based on the assumption that Jesus has not returned. Yet when Jesus spoke about his return, he used terms such as quickly and soon. To people living in the first century AD, he referred to 'this generation' and to the fact that some of them would be alive when he returned. He also told them that 'you' will hear certain things, 'you' will see certain things, and 'you' will do certain things.
Revisiting Matthew 24 seeks to examine what Jesus and his apostles said, without making any assumption about whether Jesus has returned or not. It asks, 'What does the Bible actually say?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Slade Skipper’s new book offers readers a fresh and rigorous perspective on biblical prophecy that encourages personal study, critical thinking, and a return to the text itself for answers.
Consumers can purchase “Revisiting Matthew 24” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revisiting Matthew 24”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
