John Gikas’s Newly Released “To Our Health!: A Collection of Short Stories” is a Dynamic Compilation of Fiction Exploring the Depths of Human Emotion and Imagination
“To Our Health!: A Collection of Short Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Gikas is an expressive and entertaining anthology offering a wide range of fictional tales that stir the heart and engage the mind.
Lincolnwood, IL, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “To Our Health!: A Collection of Short Stories”: a rich tapestry of engaging, character-driven fiction that spans genres and emotional experiences. “To Our Health!: A Collection of Short Stories” is the creation of published author, John Gikas, a freelance writer who was inspired by a nurse he worked with at his long-term care facility. John currently has multiple sclerosis, which has left him wheelchair-bound. His inspirations come from his daily encounters in life. Additionally, his positivity and outlook on life have sparked his passion for writing. His academic background includes a bachelor of science degree in economics from DePaul University in Chicago.
Gikas shares, “'To Our Health!' is a collection of twenty-four short stories. Strictly fictional, they range from realism to mystery, with each individual story taking the reader on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.
“Written by the novice author John Gikas, each scripted character type is written with skill, contributing to the ’author’s novella’s idea. Unlike a novel, each short story doesn’t follow a continuous plot, giving the reader satisfaction after reading each individual novella.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Gikas’s new book offers readers a compelling journey through diverse narratives, each crafted with heart, wit, and a unique perspective shaped by resilience and joy in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “To Our Health!: A Collection of Short Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To Our Health!: A Collection of Short Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
