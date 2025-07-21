Tyler James’s Newly Released “The Blue-Flamed Angel” is a Riveting Spiritual Fantasy Exploring the Rise of St. Michael the Archangel
“The Blue-Flamed Angel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tyler James is a compelling fictional account that blends biblical inspiration with imaginative storytelling to explore the celestial battles led by St. Michael the Archangel and his transformation into a powerful spiritual warrior.
New York, NY, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Blue-Flamed Angel”: a gripping and imaginative narrative that brings the celestial realm to life through the legendary rise of St. Michael the Archangel. “The Blue-Flamed Angel” is the creation of published author, Tyler James, a Texas native and Catholic, who overcame early childhood bullying and found direction through JROTC and martial arts in high school. Though he drifted from his faith for a time, he later reconnected with the Catholic Church, which inspired his book "The Blue-Flamed Angel." Originally written as a film script, the story was adapted into a novel to gain greater visibility. Tyler holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and works as a civilian administrator at a police station, dedicating his free time to writing and sharing his creative vision, particularly centered on St. Michael the Archangel.
Tyler James shares, “St. Michael the Archangel is a humble being who was not initially a warrior angel, nor was he granted the title of saint or even the general of the celestial armies. His beginnings were as a newly created angel placed in the choir of archangels. Like us humans, he also had doubts about what his full potential could become, although he was content as an archangel.
“Eons passed since the creation of time itself, and Michael was selected to become a warrior angel in the celestial army commanded by General Azrael at the time. He passed a rigorous and incomprehensible set of trials to earn the title of warrior in God’s celestial army. Shortly after, according to celestial time, war in heaven broke out, led by Lucifer, who was formerly known as Samael. At a critical moment, his general did not have the faith needed to repel the legions trying to invade God’s throne and kingdom. God bestowed an unfathomable blessing upon Michael, who was transformed into the Blue-Flamed Angel and promoted to the choir of Seraphim. With Michael’s new abilities and responsibilities, he defeated the dragon and his legions, banishing them from the heavens.
“However, the battle was just beginning when Man was created, posing new curiosities among the celestials and threats from the demonic enemy legions. The Son of God, Jesus, had now taken over the responsibilities of his Father when the unthinkable happened. God’s newest creation, Man, had fallen into sin, and thus the heavens were lifted from the earth as punishment. This began the divine plan for the salvation of mankind. Shortly after, Michael and a few of his fellow angels, Gabriel and Raphael, were granted the authority to interact with mankind directly, donning the title of saint.
“After Mary was assumed into heaven, she blessed St. Michael with the duties and responsibilities that come with sainthood, making him the patron of law enforcement and all those who are righteous for the Lord, willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of their neighbors. The full power of the new general of the celestial armies was cemented, and the ultimate battle between good, evil, and the souls of mankind rages onward to this very day until the end of the earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyler James’s new book is a vivid and thought-provoking work that inspires spiritual reflection while captivating readers with rich storytelling and timeless themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and divine justice.
Consumers can purchase “The Blue-Flamed Angel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Blue-Flamed Angel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tyler James shares, “St. Michael the Archangel is a humble being who was not initially a warrior angel, nor was he granted the title of saint or even the general of the celestial armies. His beginnings were as a newly created angel placed in the choir of archangels. Like us humans, he also had doubts about what his full potential could become, although he was content as an archangel.
“Eons passed since the creation of time itself, and Michael was selected to become a warrior angel in the celestial army commanded by General Azrael at the time. He passed a rigorous and incomprehensible set of trials to earn the title of warrior in God’s celestial army. Shortly after, according to celestial time, war in heaven broke out, led by Lucifer, who was formerly known as Samael. At a critical moment, his general did not have the faith needed to repel the legions trying to invade God’s throne and kingdom. God bestowed an unfathomable blessing upon Michael, who was transformed into the Blue-Flamed Angel and promoted to the choir of Seraphim. With Michael’s new abilities and responsibilities, he defeated the dragon and his legions, banishing them from the heavens.
“However, the battle was just beginning when Man was created, posing new curiosities among the celestials and threats from the demonic enemy legions. The Son of God, Jesus, had now taken over the responsibilities of his Father when the unthinkable happened. God’s newest creation, Man, had fallen into sin, and thus the heavens were lifted from the earth as punishment. This began the divine plan for the salvation of mankind. Shortly after, Michael and a few of his fellow angels, Gabriel and Raphael, were granted the authority to interact with mankind directly, donning the title of saint.
“After Mary was assumed into heaven, she blessed St. Michael with the duties and responsibilities that come with sainthood, making him the patron of law enforcement and all those who are righteous for the Lord, willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of their neighbors. The full power of the new general of the celestial armies was cemented, and the ultimate battle between good, evil, and the souls of mankind rages onward to this very day until the end of the earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyler James’s new book is a vivid and thought-provoking work that inspires spiritual reflection while captivating readers with rich storytelling and timeless themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and divine justice.
Consumers can purchase “The Blue-Flamed Angel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Blue-Flamed Angel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories