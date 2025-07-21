Elder Pecolia Pearley’s Newly Released "Mary Did Have a Little Lamb" is a Thought-Provoking and Faith-Filled Reimagining of a Classic Rhyme Through a Biblical Lens
“Mary Did Have a Little Lamb” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elder Pecolia Pearley is a creative and spiritually enriching exploration that connects the beloved nursery rhyme to the story of Jesus Christ, offering readers both inspiration and biblical insight.
Brooklyn, NY, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mary Did Have a Little Lamb,” a powerful and imaginative retelling that connects a childhood rhyme to the divine story of Christ’s birth and purpose, is the creation of published author, Elder Pecolia Pearley.
Elder Pecolia Pearley shares, “All my childhood, I recited or said a nursery rhyme about Mary having a little lamb. Somewhere in the back of my mind, I wondered or tried to figure out who gave Mary this little lamb. As children, we wanted to know why his fleece was so white that it was the color of snow. We wanted to know why this lamb was so attached to Mary that he would follow her to school. Why did all the children laugh and play with this lamb of Mary? I wondered when this nursery rhyme was written, did the author have in their mind that Mary did have a little lamb? That this God seed was incarnation in her by the Holy Ghost? That snow is a similarity of his purity of being Jesus the Christ? The brightness of his fleece is the illumination of his light. His love came to save us all and gave us the freedom to laugh and play as children.
“This inspirational story was given to me by God to make the story of Jesus the Christ plain and simple. To help people understand how Jesus became the Lamb of God. This book gives you some history and the lifestyle of what was taking place before Jesus was born on earth. It informs us of the wickedness and the evil-doing of people who believe they are in power, how history repeats itself over and over again with the dominant culture ruling. It also lets us know that no culture stays on top forever. It shows that man will always destroy man just for power and greed. This book tells us about the promise and the miracles that are still going on today. It lets us know that each one of us has an assignment to fulfill for God. It also lets us know that Mary was the chosen one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Pecolia Pearley’s new book is a spiritually insightful and imaginative resource that bridges biblical truth and everyday curiosity in a fresh, accessible way.
Consumers can purchase “Mary Did Have a Little Lamb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mary Did Have a Little Lamb,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
