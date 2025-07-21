George S. Boudreau Jr.’s Newly Released "Is Homosexuality a Forgivable Sin" is a Provocative Exploration of Biblical Teachings on Sin, Repentance, and Salvation

“Is Homosexuality a Forgivable Sin: Studies in the Scriptures for Gays and Straights 101” from Christian Faith Publishing author George S. Boudreau Jr. presents a personal and scripturally grounded analysis of sin, forgiveness, and the path to salvation for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation.