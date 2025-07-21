George S. Boudreau Jr.’s Newly Released "Is Homosexuality a Forgivable Sin" is a Provocative Exploration of Biblical Teachings on Sin, Repentance, and Salvation
“Is Homosexuality a Forgivable Sin: Studies in the Scriptures for Gays and Straights 101” from Christian Faith Publishing author George S. Boudreau Jr. presents a personal and scripturally grounded analysis of sin, forgiveness, and the path to salvation for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation.
Red Wood City, CA, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Is Homosexuality a Forgivable Sin: Studies in the Scriptures for Gays and Straights 101,” a thought-provoking examination of biblical scripture, is the creation of published author, George S. Boudreau Jr.
Boudreau shares, “'Is Homosexuality a Forgivable Sin? Studies in the Scriptures for Gays and Straights 101.'
“The golden calf has always been the symbol for sin—man’s desire for laws to benefit what he wants over God’s laws, which protect and benefit man’s well-being. The 'Traditions of Men.'
“In the Old Testament, personal laws in Leviticus 20:9–22 list fourteen acts that are punishable by death. Homosexuality and bestiality are among them. In the New Testament, in 1 Corinthians 6:9–11, Jesus shed his blood on the cross to forgive us of our sins. Gay and straight, it is up to us to make the decision to accept him or reject him, to accept Jesus Christ’s love and salvation or worship the golden calf.
“Scripture studies in the plan for salvation—a guide that will help in understanding Jesus’s teachings in the scriptures for our salvation.
“How do we pray? Jesus teaches his disciples the simplicity of how we should pray and the dos and don’ts we should adhere to when talking to God in Jesus’s name.
“The true meaning of the gay flag. Gilbert Baker created the rainbow flag in 1978. He created new definitions for the homosexual color codes for sexual preferences and perversions, which were hidden from society. That flag flies openly in our faces today. It’s their true banner for abominations and sin that God calls sickening.
“Television ministries—these are the warnings to watch out for. A lot of people are attracted to television ministries because they hear a pastor say something that they also believe. You better make sure what you believe in and what the pastor is teaching is true to the scriptures. You have to study the Bible to make sure what you believe is true to God’s Word and not be misguided into going down the wrong road.
“The rapture theory lie—a guide to the scriptures that disproves what people believe to be true. It’s a word that is not even in the Bible and is the opposite of what people believe will happen.
“The friend I worked with and knew for over twenty years had given up homosexual lifestyle in his early twenties and settled into a normal lifestyle.
“Over the years, I learned of others who had done the same. And I believe there are more out there who might find this book helpful in understanding God’s plan for their salvation if they choose to accept it. I know it is a long shot for sure, but if this book only helps one person to salvation, it will have been worth it.
“The others will continue to embrace their lifestyle until the judgment day. And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the Judgment. Hebrews 9:27 (KJV) But for now, there is still time for everyone to make their own decision.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George S. Boudreau Jr.’s new book delivers a controversial yet sincere appeal to those seeking to reconcile faith with personal identity, encouraging study of Scripture as the foundation for truth and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Is Homosexuality a Forgivable Sin: Studies in the Scriptures for Gays and Straights 101” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is Homosexuality a Forgivable Sin: Studies in the Scriptures for Gays and Straights 101,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George S. Boudreau Jr.’s new book delivers a controversial yet sincere appeal to those seeking to reconcile faith with personal identity, encouraging study of Scripture as the foundation for truth and redemption.
