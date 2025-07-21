Tamara Flowers’s Newly Released "My Children’s Addiction" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and the Challenges of Parenting Through Addiction
“My Children’s Addiction” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamara Flowers is a powerful and compassionate account drawn from the author’s personal experiences as a mother navigating the pain and trials of her children’s addiction, grounded in unwavering faith and hope.
Lansing, MI, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Children’s Addiction”: a deeply personal and spiritually uplifting narrative offering encouragement and insight for parents and caregivers facing the heartache of a loved one’s addiction. “My Children’s Addiction” is the creation of published author, Tamara Flowers, a devoted wife, mother, and woman of faith who finds her greatest joy in seeing her family thrive spiritually, personally, and professionally. She serves as a Sunday school teacher, children’s church worker, evangelist, and worshipper, living out the word of God daily. While not a professional expert, Tamara draws from her personal experiences—particularly with her children's struggles with addiction—to offer encouragement to other caregivers facing similar challenges.
Her transformative journey began in 1985 in a small Michigan town, where a life-changing encounter with God brought light to a dark period in her life. Since then, Tamara has grown through the word, learning from her mistakes and equipping herself spiritually. Her faith is strong, and she firmly believes that with God, nothing is impossible.
Flowers shares, “'My Children’s Addiction' was written in an attempt to help parents, caregivers, grandparents, and anyone who deals with children with addictions of all ages. It’s easy to leave them to themselves, but it’s a blessing to know that you gave it all you had. That way later, there will never be any guilt trips, no matter the results. There’s also a great reward to see that your help brought change to someone’s life. To God be all the glory and praise!
“Without him, I definitely could not accomplish or keep my peace of mind or the surety of my children’s safety. I needed the Lord because there is no way I could have maintained my sanity with all the blaming for their life problems and addictions. I count on prayer, and I know, without a doubt, that the prayers have sustained me and them. Knowing that whatever happens, it all works together for my good.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tamara Flowers’s new book offers a relatable and faith-driven message of strength, forgiveness, and unconditional love for families in crisis. It is a compelling reminder that even in the darkest times, God’s grace is sufficient.
Consumers can purchase “My Children’s Addiction” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Children’s Addiction,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
