Tamara Flowers’s Newly Released "My Children’s Addiction" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and the Challenges of Parenting Through Addiction

“My Children’s Addiction” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamara Flowers is a powerful and compassionate account drawn from the author’s personal experiences as a mother navigating the pain and trials of her children’s addiction, grounded in unwavering faith and hope.