Malaika Boyer-Seme’s Newly Released "Malaika’s Faith" is an Inspiring Testament to Hope, Resilience, and Unshakable Faith
“Malaika’s Faith: A powerful memoir on holding onto faith in the midst of pain, fear and loss.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malaika Boyer-Seme is a deeply personal and uplifting narrative chronicling the author’s journey through trauma and transformation after the loss of her legs as a teenager.
Westport, CT, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Malaika’s Faith: A powerful memoir on holding onto faith in the midst of pain, fear and loss.”: a stirring story of courage, healing, and spiritual triumph. “Malaika’s Faith: A powerful memoir on holding onto faith in the midst of pain, fear and loss.” is the creation of published author, Malaika Boyer-Seme, who was born in Haiti and later moved to Connecticut. She has since thrived academically, professionally, and in her ministry to the hopeless. She founded the Malaika Boyer Foundation to support amputees and their families in Haiti through awareness, encouragement, and rehabilitation. Malaika also cohosted local TV, radio shows, and podcasts focused on faith-based wellness and advocacy for individuals with special abilities. She is recognized as a Christian leader and counselor, especially for those coping with limb loss and unexpected tragedies. Married to her childhood friend Georges, she is a devoted wife and mother of three, surrounded by a loving family and church community. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, teaching, and writing, using her life story to inspire others and point them toward Christ.
Boyer-Seme shares, “After losing both her legs at the age of sixteen, Malaika’s journey through sickness, surgery, and healing now teaches us about the miraculous power of Christian faith in the midst of adversities.
“This is an unforgettable autobiography that inspires strength, courage, demonstrating through a series of miraculous events that God can turn all pain into joy, all fear into hope, and put an end to every suffering, no matter the circumstances.
“'Malaika’s Faith: A powerful memoir on holding onto faith in the midst of pain, fear and loss' is an amazing story of God’s faithfulness to heal, guide, and protect His children. Malaika shows all of us how to put our faith into action by trusting God, speaking His word, and believing in Him for 'exceedingly, abundantly above anything we could ask or think.'
“'I highly recommend it!' - Jennifer Covello, founder of Elevate The Day®, author, podcast host, speaker elevatetheday.com.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malaika Boyer-Seme’s new book offers hope and spiritual insight to anyone facing loss, trauma, or fear, pointing always to the power of God’s healing and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Malaika’s Faith: A powerful memoir on holding onto faith in the midst of pain, fear and loss.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Malaika’s Faith: A powerful memoir on holding onto faith in the midst of pain, fear and loss.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
