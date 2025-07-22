Malaika Boyer-Seme’s Newly Released "Malaika’s Faith" is an Inspiring Testament to Hope, Resilience, and Unshakable Faith

“Malaika’s Faith: A powerful memoir on holding onto faith in the midst of pain, fear and loss.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malaika Boyer-Seme is a deeply personal and uplifting narrative chronicling the author’s journey through trauma and transformation after the loss of her legs as a teenager.