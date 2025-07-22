Paul Mowery’s Newly Released “Finding Myself With Jesus: A Poetic Journey From Addiction to Redemption” is a Powerful Collection of Heartfelt Poetry
“Finding Myself With Jesus: A Poetic Journey From Addiction to Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Mowery is a moving poetic memoir that shares his transformative path through addiction, loss, and renewal through faith.
Hot Springs, AR, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Finding Myself With Jesus: A Poetic Journey From Addiction to Redemption”: a deeply personal and inspirational compilation of poetry that reflects one man’s triumph over darkness through the light of faith. “Finding Myself With Jesus: A Poetic Journey From Addiction to Redemption” is the creation of published author, Paul Mowery, who was born in 1964 under miraculous circumstances after after his father's prostate surgery, that normally resulted in sterilization, unexpectedly failed. He had a good but sheltered childhood and spent most of his adult life doing hard labor. After the loss of his sister he turned to financial services. It is there that he sought deeper purpose. The collapse of his second marriage, shortly after his fathers passing in 2005, started his ten year struggle with addiction and a third failed marriage within it. This book shares his journey of transformation and redemption through poetry, grounded by his renewed faith in Jesus.
Mowery shares, “This book is a poetic account of my experiences in the journey of finding and getting to know who I am with Jesus in my heart.
“The best gift I have ever received was being court ordered to a faith-based rehab center in Hot Springs, Arkansas called Shalom. It was there that I rededicated myself to the Lord. I began a surrender that I will never end and learned the basic skills to suit up in the armor of God, where all things are possible.
“I pray the poems I have written while turning my life around will inspire you. They were written while I was going through real struggles in my mind. Although through my heart I truly believe God inspired the words to help others dealing with the same issues.
“Hope restores your belief that with faith, all things are possible through prayer.
“Live because tomorrow is not guaranteed.
“Love because a hardened heart produces a hard life.
“Laugh because laughter really is chicken soup for the soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Mowery’s new book offers readers a raw and honest look into personal redemption, providing encouragement for anyone seeking hope and healing through God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Myself With Jesus: A Poetic Journey From Addiction to Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Myself With Jesus: A Poetic Journey From Addiction to Redemption,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories