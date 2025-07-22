Dr. Doreen Hamilton’s Newly Released "Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School" is a Playful and Heartfelt Children’s Story Inspired by a Mother-Son Moment
“Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Doreen Hamilton introduces young readers to a fun new character while highlighting the joy of learning and the warmth of family bonds.
Woodbridge, VA, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School”: a charming children’s story that celebrates imagination, resilience, and new beginnings. “Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School” is the creation of published author, Dr. Doreen Hamilton, a former single parent and dedicated Air National Guard veteran of twenty-six years. Her inspiration for Scrub-a-Noodle comes from her own son. Beyond her military service, she finds joy in singing, golfing, and spending time with family and her church community. With a heart for sharing and mentoring, she is passionate about bringing her creative vision to life through writing.
Dr. Hamilton shares, “'Scrub-a-Noodle' was inspired by my son as a young child. As a single mother, you are running from one activity to another, and this one afternoon on our way to Little League, we were having our normal 'how is your day' conversation and playing word games. He said Scrub-a-Noodle, and I was laughing and wondered how he came up with that name. I told him what a great word and character. I promised him I would remember and one day write a children’s book about 'Scrub-a-Noodle.'
“The idea for 'Scrub-a-Noodle' lay dormant in my writing notebook for many years. Life changes. My son was in college, and on a particular Saturday, May 29, 2004, when I couldn’t visit him, I was feeling a little low. I turned to my writing journal and started writing about 'Scrub-a-Noodle,' thanking God for planting the idea in my son, Christopher, and for him giving the idea to me. This was the humble beginning of the 'Scrub-a-Noodle' character.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Doreen Hamilton’s new book offers young readers an uplifting story full of whimsy, family love, and the excitement of starting school, reminding parents and children alike that ideas born from connection can blossom into something beautiful.
Consumers can purchase “Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Hamilton shares, “'Scrub-a-Noodle' was inspired by my son as a young child. As a single mother, you are running from one activity to another, and this one afternoon on our way to Little League, we were having our normal 'how is your day' conversation and playing word games. He said Scrub-a-Noodle, and I was laughing and wondered how he came up with that name. I told him what a great word and character. I promised him I would remember and one day write a children’s book about 'Scrub-a-Noodle.'
“The idea for 'Scrub-a-Noodle' lay dormant in my writing notebook for many years. Life changes. My son was in college, and on a particular Saturday, May 29, 2004, when I couldn’t visit him, I was feeling a little low. I turned to my writing journal and started writing about 'Scrub-a-Noodle,' thanking God for planting the idea in my son, Christopher, and for him giving the idea to me. This was the humble beginning of the 'Scrub-a-Noodle' character.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Doreen Hamilton’s new book offers young readers an uplifting story full of whimsy, family love, and the excitement of starting school, reminding parents and children alike that ideas born from connection can blossom into something beautiful.
Consumers can purchase “Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories