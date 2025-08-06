Future Horizons Presents: “The Grandin Papers” with Dr. Temple Grandin in Knoxville, TN, September 11, 2025
Esteemed animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., revolutionized livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. A professor at Colorado State University, she is celebrated for her innovative designs and deep understanding of animal behavior. Her bestselling book "Animals in Translation" highlights her groundbreaking work, making her one of the most influential voices in animal science today.
Knoxville, TN, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin is renowned for her work in understanding animal behavior. With more than 50 years of experience studying animals, this conference is named after one of her well-known books, The Grandin Papers.
While the conference does not focus on autism, it highlights how Dr. Grandin’s unique perspective, shaped by her experience with autism, has changed animal agriculture. Her scientific training and life experience give her special insight into animal science.
From raising a calf for FFA to designing livestock handling systems used worldwide, Dr. Grandin offers decades of knowledge in animal welfare.
In this event, you will learn about environmental enrichment for pigs, horse training methods, how animals react to new objects, humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs, and the best ways to prepare animals for slaughter with care.
