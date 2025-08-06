Future Horizons Presents: “The Grandin Papers” with Dr. Temple Grandin in Knoxville, TN, September 11, 2025

Esteemed animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., revolutionized livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. A professor at Colorado State University, she is celebrated for her innovative designs and deep understanding of animal behavior. Her bestselling book "Animals in Translation" highlights her groundbreaking work, making her one of the most influential voices in animal science today.