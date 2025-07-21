Remodel Professionals of Idaho Shares Key Steps When Starting a Kitchen or Bathroom Renovation
Home remodeling can help add value to a home before reselling, update and old style or improve the function of a house. Remodel Professionals of Idaho wants you to plan your project to avoid costly errors and mistakes.
Idaho Falls, ID, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Remodel Professionals of Idaho is East Idaho's longest running remodeling company and over the past two decades has become the most trusted home remodeling contractor. If you are considering or pursuing a home remodel, RPI would like to share with homeowners key planning steps to avoid costly errors.
Whether your intentions are to increase the value of your property or update the old style, upgrade appliances or improve the function of the space, home remodels can be exciting and overwhelming. Starting a remodel, like most things, requires a plan. The better the plan, the easier the journey.
To remodel a kitchen, bathroom or a house, treat it as if it is a business project. Many first timers, start by collecting images of kitchens and bathrooms in a dream book or posted on a bulletin board. Over time, you will begin to see similarities in your idea collection and similar features will start to jump out at you.
As you get closer to making your remodel a reality, start by clearly defining your goals and your budget, then create a more detailed plan, secure necessary permits, and hire contractors if needed.
According to Austin Crystal, owner of Remodel Professionals of Idaho, “Because remodeling may be overwhelming for so many people, it is important to consider the scope of work, design inspiration, and timeline before beginning any demolition or construction. Nonetheless, you will want throughout the process to manage costs, communicate effectively with professionals, and ensure proper inspections and cleanup are addressed, and the reasons why many homeowners consider hiring a professional."
Here's a more detailed breakdown to get started:
1. Define Your Goals and Budget:
Determine what you want to achieve with the remodel and establish a realistic budget, including a buffer for unexpected expenses; generally, about 10% to 15% above your estimate.
2. Plan and Design:
Create a detailed plan, including design inspiration, desired layout, and a timeline or schedule for the project.
3. Secure Permits and Materials:
Obtain necessary permits from your local municipality and source materials according to your design and budget. Depending on your materials, like appliances, tubes or cabinet hardware, some may have to be ordered and shipped.
4. Hire Professionals (if needed):
Depending on the complexity of the remodel, consider hiring an architect, interior designer, or contractor. It’s always good to get three opinions in any field before signing a contract.
5. Demolition:
Carefully remove existing fixtures, materials, and structures according to your plan.
6. Construction:
Begin the main construction phase, focusing on structural work, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems.
7. Finishing Touches:
Install flooring, paint walls, and add final touches like trim, fixtures, and hardware.
8. Clean Up:
Thoroughly clean the space and ensure all debris is properly disposed of.
Tips for a Successful Remodel:
Research:
Thoroughly research your project, including design ideas, materials, and potential contractors.
Prioritize:
Determine which areas of your home are most important to remodel and prioritize your budget and timeline accordingly.
Communicate:
Maintain open communication with your contractor and other professionals throughout the process.
Stay Organized:
Keep all documents, plans, and receipts organized to avoid confusion and potential delays.
Be Prepared for Surprises:
Remodeling projects often encounter unexpected issues, so be prepared to adjust your plans and budget as needed.
About Remodel Professionals of Idaho:
Remodel Professionals of Idaho is one of East Idaho's most trusted home remodeling companies. They proudly offer bathroom and kitchen remodeling, room additions, basement remodels, patio extensions, ADUs, decks and commercial renovations such as tenant improvements. Expect quality & on-time service, competitive pricing, and expert professionalism on every project. Their talented team is here to help with all of your remodeling needs. They are passionate about providing the best customer experience and product possible! You can reach them at (208) 715-9700 or online at www.remodelprofessionals.net.
Scott Setterlund
208-715-9700
www.remodelprofessionals.net
Scott Setterlund
208-715-9700
www.remodelprofessionals.net
