3DiVi’s New White Paper Shows How AI Video Analytics Within the CMMI Framework Combats Shoplifting and Organized Retail Crime in 2025

As retail theft surges in 2025, outdated loss prevention (LP) strategies are no longer enough. 3DiVi, a global leader in AI-driven video analytics, has released a powerful new white paper demonstrating how retailers can slash losses by integrating AI Video Analytics with the CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) framework.