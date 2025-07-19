3DiVi’s New White Paper Shows How AI Video Analytics Within the CMMI Framework Combats Shoplifting and Organized Retail Crime in 2025
As retail theft surges in 2025, outdated loss prevention (LP) strategies are no longer enough. 3DiVi, a global leader in AI-driven video analytics, has released a powerful new white paper demonstrating how retailers can slash losses by integrating AI Video Analytics with the CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) framework.
Covina, CA, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The white paper outlines a proven roadmap combining AI-based facial recognition, behavioral analytics, and structured LP workflows.
What’s Inside:
A step-by-step CMMI + AI Video Analytics roadmap to transform your loss prevention from reactive to proactive.
4-stage theft investigation framework designed to efficiently fight shoplifting and organized retail crime.
Best practices to build a high-performing Loss Prevention team with clear roles and workflows.
Key insights on using real-time facial recognition + behavioral analytics to detect and mitigate store threats early.
Concrete ROI evidence of AI video analytics driving success for multi-location retailers.
Who Should Read This:
Retail Operations Managers seeking to improve store performance
Loss Prevention Directors ready to upgrade their strategy with AI
Security & Risk Managers focused on stronger, smarter workflows
IT Directors aiming to automate outdated LP tasks
Store Managers who want to reduce shrinkage and respond faster to incidents
Download the White Paper: https://3divi.ai/white-paper-how-to-combat-retail-theft
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
What’s Inside:
A step-by-step CMMI + AI Video Analytics roadmap to transform your loss prevention from reactive to proactive.
4-stage theft investigation framework designed to efficiently fight shoplifting and organized retail crime.
Best practices to build a high-performing Loss Prevention team with clear roles and workflows.
Key insights on using real-time facial recognition + behavioral analytics to detect and mitigate store threats early.
Concrete ROI evidence of AI video analytics driving success for multi-location retailers.
Who Should Read This:
Retail Operations Managers seeking to improve store performance
Loss Prevention Directors ready to upgrade their strategy with AI
Security & Risk Managers focused on stronger, smarter workflows
IT Directors aiming to automate outdated LP tasks
Store Managers who want to reduce shrinkage and respond faster to incidents
Download the White Paper: https://3divi.ai/white-paper-how-to-combat-retail-theft
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
Categories