Codeless Platforms Releases Shopify GraphQL Connector v1.0
New Shopify GraphQL Connector enables users to write and retrieve data to/from a Shopify store via the Shopify GraphQL Admin API.
Poole, United Kingdom, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms today announced the immediate availability of its Shopify GraphQL Connector v1.0. The Shopify GraphQL Connector provides an easy-to-use way of sending and retrieving data between BPA Platform and a Shopify store. This allows data to be synchronised between Shopify and third-party systems that it does not usually communicate with.
The Connector is used to map BPA Platform data to Shopify objects and operations, using the Shopify GraphQL Admin API. All standard Shopify administration objects are supported for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) activity, as are custom metafields for both objects and fields.
All internal BPA Platform communication uses XML, although calls to and responses from Shopify use the GraphQL format. Incoming recordset data can be mapped directly to XML elements in the Shopify GraphQL Connector without the need for external conversion. XML responses from the Connector can be saved and used by other BPA Platform tools for further processing, for example, as part of an end-to-end integration solution.
Features of the connector
· Connect directly to a Shopify store with an easy-to-use drag and drop user interface.
· Control which objects and operations are available at task design and runtime using a GraphQL Object designer to create queries or mutations.
· Create freehand queries for more complex or specific scenarios.
· Create relationships by combining supported parent-child items into a single GraphQL Object for use in a task step.
· Optionally hide fields not required within a GraphQL Object to reduce the presence of unnecessary fields during step design and in runtime data responses.
· Ability to save partial connections to allow users to either complete configuration at a separate time or to export a connection without its current authentication credentials.
· Export GraphQL Objects to other connections and deployments reducing design-time for commonly used business requirements.
· Set a password to lock one or more GraphQL Objects to prevent unauthorised editing.
Sue Dear, Product Director, Codeless Platforms: “With the emergence of GraphQL we are starting to see a shift in focus by some of the eCommerce providers, especially Shopify. GraphQL enables customers to request and receive just the data they require (using JSON) rather than the current process of using the REST API which sends a larger payload irrespective of the contents of the query or request. This minimises the data transferred over the network and improves performance. GraphQL also simplifies the development process by consolidating multiple API requests into a single query, reducing the number of round-trips between the client and server. This is crucial for Shopify's eCommerce platform, where responsiveness is key to delivering a seamless user experience.”
The Shopify GraphQL Connector Tool Pack
The tool pack consists of: Shopify GraphQL Connector — The Shopify GraphQL Connector is a BPA Platform tool, used to communicate with the Shopify GraphQL Admin API. It must be installed on the server hosting BPA Platform, and on any BPA Platform client machines. It is this that provides the translation between the BPA Platform data and the Shopify objects and operations.
System Requirements
The Shopify GraphQL Connector tool pack requires BPA Platform 2021 or above.
This tool is compatible with the following version of Shopify’s GraphQL Admin API:
· GraphQL Admin API version 2023-07 to 2024-04 inclusive (Correct at the time of release. Newer versions may be available and supported.)
About Codeless Platforms
Codeless Platforms provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers global businesses to take full control of their data and accelerate business growth. Customers use our cutting-edge BPA Platform to create a fully integrated, streamlined ecosystem, automate business processes and synchronise their data. Since 1999, we have developed our flexible and scalable platform to help businesses easily respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today as well as prepare them for the future. With over 450 global partners, more than 7500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions.
The Connector is used to map BPA Platform data to Shopify objects and operations, using the Shopify GraphQL Admin API. All standard Shopify administration objects are supported for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) activity, as are custom metafields for both objects and fields.
All internal BPA Platform communication uses XML, although calls to and responses from Shopify use the GraphQL format. Incoming recordset data can be mapped directly to XML elements in the Shopify GraphQL Connector without the need for external conversion. XML responses from the Connector can be saved and used by other BPA Platform tools for further processing, for example, as part of an end-to-end integration solution.
Features of the connector
· Connect directly to a Shopify store with an easy-to-use drag and drop user interface.
· Control which objects and operations are available at task design and runtime using a GraphQL Object designer to create queries or mutations.
· Create freehand queries for more complex or specific scenarios.
· Create relationships by combining supported parent-child items into a single GraphQL Object for use in a task step.
· Optionally hide fields not required within a GraphQL Object to reduce the presence of unnecessary fields during step design and in runtime data responses.
· Ability to save partial connections to allow users to either complete configuration at a separate time or to export a connection without its current authentication credentials.
· Export GraphQL Objects to other connections and deployments reducing design-time for commonly used business requirements.
· Set a password to lock one or more GraphQL Objects to prevent unauthorised editing.
Sue Dear, Product Director, Codeless Platforms: “With the emergence of GraphQL we are starting to see a shift in focus by some of the eCommerce providers, especially Shopify. GraphQL enables customers to request and receive just the data they require (using JSON) rather than the current process of using the REST API which sends a larger payload irrespective of the contents of the query or request. This minimises the data transferred over the network and improves performance. GraphQL also simplifies the development process by consolidating multiple API requests into a single query, reducing the number of round-trips between the client and server. This is crucial for Shopify's eCommerce platform, where responsiveness is key to delivering a seamless user experience.”
The Shopify GraphQL Connector Tool Pack
The tool pack consists of: Shopify GraphQL Connector — The Shopify GraphQL Connector is a BPA Platform tool, used to communicate with the Shopify GraphQL Admin API. It must be installed on the server hosting BPA Platform, and on any BPA Platform client machines. It is this that provides the translation between the BPA Platform data and the Shopify objects and operations.
System Requirements
The Shopify GraphQL Connector tool pack requires BPA Platform 2021 or above.
This tool is compatible with the following version of Shopify’s GraphQL Admin API:
· GraphQL Admin API version 2023-07 to 2024-04 inclusive (Correct at the time of release. Newer versions may be available and supported.)
About Codeless Platforms
Codeless Platforms provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers global businesses to take full control of their data and accelerate business growth. Customers use our cutting-edge BPA Platform to create a fully integrated, streamlined ecosystem, automate business processes and synchronise their data. Since 1999, we have developed our flexible and scalable platform to help businesses easily respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today as well as prepare them for the future. With over 450 global partners, more than 7500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions.
Contact
Codeless PlatformsContact
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Categories