Ahura AI Appoints Major General Matt Burger to Board, Signaling Deep Tech Momentum Across Defense, Enterprise, and Human Performance Markets

Ahura AI has appointed Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. A former senior Pentagon advisor, Burger brings deep defense and tech expertise, signaling Ahura’s growing role in national security, enterprise learning, and human performance. His leadership will help scale Ahura’s neuro-adaptive AI platform across defense and enterprise markets.