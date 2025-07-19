Ahura AI Appoints Major General Matt Burger to Board, Signaling Deep Tech Momentum Across Defense, Enterprise, and Human Performance Markets
Ahura AI has appointed Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. A former senior Pentagon advisor, Burger brings deep defense and tech expertise, signaling Ahura’s growing role in national security, enterprise learning, and human performance. His leadership will help scale Ahura’s neuro-adaptive AI platform across defense and enterprise markets.
Washington, DC, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ahura AI the advanced AI platform unlocking human potential through real-time biometric intelligence, is proud to announce the appointment of Major General Matthew J. Burger (Ret.) to its Board of Directors.
As former Deputy Commander of the U.S. Air Force Reserve and a senior advisor at the Pentagon, General Burger brings deep expertise in strategic operations, next-gen
workforce readiness, and dual-use technology adoption.
His appointment signals Ahura AI’s growing traction at the intersection of national security, deep tech, and human performance augmentation — areas now commanding heightened attention from investors and policymakers alike.
“General Burger understands how to lead large-scale transformation in mission-critical environments,” said Bryan Talebi, CEO of Ahura AI. “He brings rare insight into the future of work, defense innovation, and what it takes to scale technologies that enhance human capability. We’re honored to have him join our board.”
General Burger’s career spans more than 35 years, including oversight of 70,000
personnel and multiple command posts worldwide. He is a recognized thought leader
on force modernization, operational resilience, and technology integration within
complex systems — core priorities as Ahura AI continues to expand into defense,
enterprise learning, and global talent up-skilling.
“Ahura AI is building one of the most important platforms of our era,” said General
Burger. “Their mission to make humans more adaptable, agile, and AI-literate aligns
with national priorities and global market shifts. I look forward to helping guide their next phase of impact.”
Ahura AI’s neuro adaptive platform is already deployed in pilots with governments and Fortune 500s to shorten learning cycles, boost productivity, and drive personalized skill acquisition. With General Burger’s strategic input, the company is poised to deepen its presence in the fast-emerging human optimization space — a critical area for investors watching the next wave of AI-driven growth.
About Ahura AI
Ahura AI is an intelligence layer for human performance — fusing neuroscience,
behavioral data, and machine learning to accelerate how people learn and adapt. By
optimizing attention, feedback, and flow in real-time, Ahura empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Backed by leading
investors and advised by global leaders, Ahura is shaping the AI-native workforce of the future. www.AhuraAI.com
Ahura AI’s neuro adaptive platform is already deployed in pilots with governments and Fortune 500s to shorten learning cycles, boost productivity, and drive personalized skill acquisition. With General Burger’s strategic input, the company is poised to deepen its presence in the fast-emerging human optimization space — a critical area for investors watching the next wave of AI-driven growth.
Contact
Paul Knapp
414-915-4987
ahuraai.com
