Asteriosoft Launches Enhanced AsterioDSP Platform with Real-Time Capabilities
Asteriosoft, a programmatic advertising technology provider, today announced the release of an updated AsterioDSP platform. The ready-to-use programmatic platform now offers a comprehensive dashboard and customizable reports with all available system metrics updated in near real-time.
New York, NY, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Enhanced Platform Features
The updated AsterioDSP platform introduces a system designed for different operational needs. The multidimensional admin dashboard provides comprehensive system oversight, user activity monitoring, and budget allocation tracking across all managed accounts, enabling technical administrators to maintain operational efficiency.
The dedicated advertiser dashboard consolidates campaign performance metrics, creative analytics, and budget expenditure data into a unified interface for campaign managers. Users can track campaign performance, monitor creative metrics, and analyze budget spend in one location, with the ability to configure custom metrics based on specific requirements.
Real-Time Data Processing
The platform's enhanced reporting engine delivers customizable reports with all system metrics available nearly real time (just 5-second delay). These allow advertisers to make optimization decisions within minutes rather than hours. The system includes CSV export functionality for detailed analysis and reporting.
Industry Impact
The programmatic advertising industry has struggled with delayed performance visibility, often resulting in continued spending on underperforming campaigns. The enhanced AsterioDSP platform addresses this challenge by providing near-instantaneous performance feedback, enabling data-driven optimization decisions that reduce wasted ad spend and improve campaign efficiency.
About Asteriosoft
Asteriosoft is a global AdTech provider with 18 years of expertise in building enterprise advertising and analytics platforms. With offices in the USA, Slovenia, and Montenegro, we deliver complete programmatic infrastructure worldwide, including DSPs, DMPs, SSPs, and ad servers.
Our team develops both turnkey solutions and tailored systems, powering the core technology behind leading ad platforms. From rapid deployments to complex, scalable architectures, Asteriosoft helps clients achieve lasting success in the programmatic space.
