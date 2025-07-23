Author Michael Taylor’s New Book, “An Angel on My Montana Shoulder: Shampoo and Guns,” is a Fascinating Memoir That Explores the Author’s Road Through Trials and Triumphs

Recent release “An Angel on My Montana Shoulder: Shampoo and Guns” from Page Publishing author Michael Taylor is a thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as he reflects upon his varied past experiences. From ranching to opening up a beauty salon and being inducted into the national Sporting Clay Association Hall of Fame, Taylor’s story is a tale of triumph amidst adversity.