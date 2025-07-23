Author Michael Taylor’s New Book, “An Angel on My Montana Shoulder: Shampoo and Guns,” is a Fascinating Memoir That Explores the Author’s Road Through Trials and Triumphs
Recent release “An Angel on My Montana Shoulder: Shampoo and Guns” from Page Publishing author Michael Taylor is a thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as he reflects upon his varied past experiences. From ranching to opening up a beauty salon and being inducted into the national Sporting Clay Association Hall of Fame, Taylor’s story is a tale of triumph amidst adversity.
New York, NY, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Taylor, a loving father and grandfather who lives with his wife and both their dog and cat on a lake in northwestern Montana, has completed his new book, “An Angel on My Montana Shoulder: Shampoo and Guns”: a compelling autobiographical account that tells the story of one man’s perseverance and struggle to become successful.
From crashing an airplane in the badlands of Wyoming to the fashion salons of New York, Paris, and Denver, Michael Taylor’s “An Angel on My Montana Shoulder: Shampoo and Guns” is a riveting memoir filled with unforgettable stories and life lessons that have come to define the author. Few men have combined high adventures in Alaska, Wyoming, and Colorado with induction into the Hairstyling Hall of Fame. After starting a beauty salon on borrowed money, Taylor eventually built a supply network and sold to a Fortune 500 company. His ranching stories include two national champion rams, and his sporting clay hobby earned him a place in the National Sporting Clay Association Hall of Fame.
“Mother could not drive from Great Falls to see us boys because of her busy schedule,” shares Taylor. “She had me catch the Greyhound from Hobson to visit her. This was a tough time for Richard and me. We did not understand the divorce, the lack of money, and being raised by grandparents who were having difficulty adjusting to having young children again. About halfway through the ride near Geyser, Montana, while feeling sorry for myself, a little old lady in the aisle next to me with kind features and a scarf on her head asked me to come over and sit by her so she could talk to me. She took my hand and said not to worry, everything would be alright, as if she could read my mind. A warm feeling came over me, and as I stood to return to my seat, a light showed up on my right shoulder that looked to me like a guardian angel. From that time on, the angel on my shoulder kept me safe and gave me strength in times of trouble. That talk stuck with me for a lifetime, as did the guardian angel I think God sent me that day. Hopefully, the story of my Montana life will help you to understand the importance—probably more now than ever before—of people and their place in your own lives.
“Twin Creek was the name of our ranch and farm. We bred and raised the national champion Suffolk and Columbia ram. Mac-Duff, the Suffolk, was sold at the national show and sale in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1992. Big Boy, the Columbia, was sold at the national show and sale held in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
“I was inducted into the National Hairdressing and Cosmetology Hall of Fame in 1980 in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1997, at the age of fifty-five, I started my journey learning how to become a world champion and national champion shotgun shooter. I was inducted into the National Sporting Clays Association Hall of Fame in San Antonio in October of 2019. I am the only person that I know of inducted into two completely different halls of fame.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Taylor’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they travel back to discover the author’s unique path through life, and how he managed to achieve success and find himself despite his own personal challenges. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “An Angel on My Montana Shoulder” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "An Angel on My Montana Shoulder: Shampoo and Guns" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
