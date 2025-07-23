Author Douglas Bradley’s New Book, "Some Called Him Bad Brad," is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Struggles the Author Has Endured by Holding Fast to His Faith in God
Recent release “Some Called Him Bad Brad” from Page Publishing author Douglas Bradley is a stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that centers around the author’s journey as he reflects on his various struggles, including the devastation that Niemann-Pick disease caused for his family, and how he found the strength to carry on through his belief in the Lord.
Goodrich, TX, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Bradley has completed his new book, “Some Called Him Bad Brad”: a compelling and eye-opening account that chronicles the trials that the author has faced, and how his faith helped him find a path forward through the pain and grief.
“I’ve had a very interesting life, and I needed to write this book so I could vent and deal with some of my stress issues,” shares Bradley. “I also thought about some other parents with sick children, and maybe they could be positive and overcome their heart-break through my words regarding Niemann-Pick.
“Life is full of ups and downs. And the only way you become strong is to become a survivor and believe in God.
“I lost two of the prettiest angels that were godsent! I stumbled with depression but did not fall or give up on my two healthy children.
“The good Lord will not put you through too much as long as you have faith in him. For any other family that has a very sick child, I’m very sorry. I can relate because I’ve been there.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas Bradley’s deeply personal and candid series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover the profound strength and resilience that one can find through their belief and faith that God is always by their side.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Some Called Him Bad Brad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“I’ve had a very interesting life, and I needed to write this book so I could vent and deal with some of my stress issues,” shares Bradley. “I also thought about some other parents with sick children, and maybe they could be positive and overcome their heart-break through my words regarding Niemann-Pick.
“Life is full of ups and downs. And the only way you become strong is to become a survivor and believe in God.
“I lost two of the prettiest angels that were godsent! I stumbled with depression but did not fall or give up on my two healthy children.
“The good Lord will not put you through too much as long as you have faith in him. For any other family that has a very sick child, I’m very sorry. I can relate because I’ve been there.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas Bradley’s deeply personal and candid series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover the profound strength and resilience that one can find through their belief and faith that God is always by their side.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Some Called Him Bad Brad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories