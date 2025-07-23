Author Matthew Landon Kilgore LLC.’s New Book, “Black Planet 2068,” is a Gripping Tale of the Native American Struggle to Defend the Black Planet Gold
Recent release “Black Planet 2068” from Page Publishing author Matthew Landon Kilgore LLC. is a compelling sci-fi tale that centers around the Native American fight to defend the Black Planet. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Black Planet 2068” is a heartfelt tale of courage in the face of unimaginable odds.
New York, NY, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Landon Kilgore LLC., a dog lover who holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Nazarene University and enjoys poetry, art, and music, has completed his new book, “Black Planet 2068”: a captivating novel set in the not-so-distant future that follows a group of Native Americans who must push back in order to defend their Black Planet.
“Two hundred years since gold was taken from the Black Hills in 1868, Native Americans again find themselves protecting their gold against unscrupulous government officials from the celestial body they call the Black Planet with the help of loyal Americans, pirates, and even Russians,” writes Kilgore. “It is a desperate battle that calls upon folklore, superstition, bravery, spaceship battles, love, and luck with many surprises.”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Landon Kilgore LLC.’s enthralling tale weaves together Native American culture and history with epic sci-fi elements to deliver a thought-provoking and spellbinding tale. With a host of unforgettable characters and thrilling battle sequences, “Black Planet 2068” promises to keep the pages turning, offering a testament to the strength of the human spirit in times of crisis.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Black Planet 2068” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
