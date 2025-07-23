Author Matthew Landon Kilgore LLC.’s New Book, “Black Planet 2068,” is a Gripping Tale of the Native American Struggle to Defend the Black Planet Gold

Recent release “Black Planet 2068” from Page Publishing author Matthew Landon Kilgore LLC. is a compelling sci-fi tale that centers around the Native American fight to defend the Black Planet. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Black Planet 2068” is a heartfelt tale of courage in the face of unimaginable odds.