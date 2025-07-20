Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
Newtown, CA, July 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced security.
Quid Miner states that they offer a way to generate daily crypto returns – without market timing or their own hardware.
"Waiting for the next bull market isn't a strategy," says a Quid Miner spokesperson. "But earning while you wait? That's smart."
What is cloud mining, and Why Now?
Cloud mining lets users rent computing power from data centers to mine cryptocurrencies, removing the need to purchase expensive equipment or manage technical setups.
Quid Miner says its platform fills this gap, delivering stable, automated crypto earnings directly to one's phone.
Highlights of the Quid Miner App:
1. AI Optimization Engine：Dynamically allocates computing power to the most profitable coins and mining pools.
2. Full Multi-Asset Support：BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH and USDT. Thanks to the platform's multi-chain compatibility, users can choose the digital assets they hold for mining.
3. Institutional-Grade Security: McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection technology is used to prevent all unauthorized access. Ensure the safety of funds and data.
4. Flexible contract plans: Choose from low-entry $15 options to premium $100K contracts — daily returns are settled automatically.
5. Mobile First：Manage mining operations directly from iOS or Android — anytime, anywhere.
Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner
1. Choose Qudi Miner as provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free.
2. Create an account: Sign up with an email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately.
3. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences.
Quid Miner BTC popular contracts:
BTC Basic Computing Power [Experience Contract]: Investment amount: 100 USD, Contract period: 2 days, Daily income: 4.0 USD, Expiration income: 100 USD + 8 USD
DOGE<C [Goldshell LT6]: Investment amount: $500, Contract period: 6 days, Daily income: $6, Expiration income: $500 + $ 36
BTC (WhatsMiner M60S): Investment amount: 3000 USD, Contract period: 15 days, Daily income: 39.6 USD, Expiration income: 2900 USD + 594 USD
BTC (Avalon A156)： Investment amount: 5500 USD, Contract duration: 2 2 days, Daily income: 77 USD, Expiration income: 5500 USD + 1 694 USD
DOGE<C [Antminer L7]: Investment amount: 8,000 USD , Contract period: 27 days, Daily income: 122.4 USD, Expiration income: 8,300 USD + 3,304.8 USD
(For more contracts, please log in to https://quidminer.com)
Quid Miner states they are ideal for:
● Crypto newcomers exploring risk-free income options
● Busy professionals who prefer automated tools
● Retirees interested in low-risk, steady earnings
About Quid Miner
Quid Miner was legally registered in the UK in 2010 and is headquartered in the UK. Since launching cloud mining services in 2018, the company has continued to expand its global layout and technical capabilities.
At present, the company has multiple stable strategic mining centers in the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan, providing strong and stable computing power support for users from more than 180 countries and regions. Provide 24-hour multilingual customer service to ensure that global users receive fast response and personalized support and enjoy an efficient mining experience.
Download the App or Sign Up Now to claim the free $15 reward.
Email: info@quidminer.org
Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/
App Download: iOS and Android dual-end support
Contact
Jordan Ethan
+4407879166757
quidminer.com
