Signet Health Appoints Joy Figarsky as Chief Executive Officer
North Richland Hills, TX, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Signet Health, a behavioral health and acute inpatient rehabilitation management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joy Figarsky as President and Chief Executive Officer. Figarsky, currently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Blake Browder, who will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board.
Figarsky, who has held a variety of leadership roles since joining Signet Health in 2014, has been a driving force in advancing operational excellence and fostering innovation across the company. Her promotion to CEO reflects a carefully planned and seamless transition as the company positions itself for continued growth and impact.
“I’m honored and excited to lead Signet Health as President and CEO,” said Joy Figarsky. “We have an incredibly dedicated team and a clear mission – to advocate for the vulnerable when they cannot advocate for themselves. Our mission drives everything we do, whether it’s through our behavioral health programs or our acute inpatient rehabilitation services. I look forward to building on our momentum and finding new ways to serve our partners and communities even better.”
As Chairman, Blake Browder will take on a broader strategic role across Signet’s parent company, YBox Holdings, focusing on long-term growth initiatives and portfolio development.
“Joy is a phenomenal leader who understands every dimension of our organization,” said Blake Browder. “Her operational expertise, vision, and commitment to our mission make her the ideal choice to take Signet into its next chapter. I’m excited to continue supporting the company’s success in my new role and through my work with YBox Holdings.”
About Signet Health
Signet Health is a family-owned company with a mission to advocate for the vulnerable when they cannot advocate for themselves. For 25 years, Signet Health has partnered with hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide to deliver and manage expert services in behavioral health, acute inpatient rehabilitation, addiction, and other specialty areas. Signet is the largest contractor of mental health services to general hospitals in the country and serves as Vizient’s strategic service partner for both behavioral health and rehabilitation service lines. Signet brings unmatched operational experience, insight and commitment to patient-centered care.
www.signethealth.com
