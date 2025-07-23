Author Sharon A. Jones’s New Book, "The Mind in Pieces," is an Inspiring Exploration of the Courage to Move Beyond Adversity and Trust in God’s Divine Plan

Recent release “The Mind in Pieces” from Covenant Books author Sharon A. Jones is a riveting and thought-provoking read that recontextualizes the Biblical story of Ruth for a modern audience, while drawing on the author’s own life experiences, to help readers discover the incredible strength that one can draw from their faith in the Lord to withstand tragedy and grief.