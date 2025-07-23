Author Sharon A. Jones’s New Book, "The Mind in Pieces," is an Inspiring Exploration of the Courage to Move Beyond Adversity and Trust in God’s Divine Plan
Recent release “The Mind in Pieces” from Covenant Books author Sharon A. Jones is a riveting and thought-provoking read that recontextualizes the Biblical story of Ruth for a modern audience, while drawing on the author’s own life experiences, to help readers discover the incredible strength that one can draw from their faith in the Lord to withstand tragedy and grief.
Kansas City, MO, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sharon A. Jones, a dedicated scholar and a fervent devotee of the Bible, has completed her new book, “The Mind in Pieces”: a powerful and deeply moving discussion that utilizes the Biblical story of Ruth as well as the author’s experiences to reveal how holding close to one’s trust in God can serve as a powerful lifeline to weather whatever roadblocks or setbacks life may present.
“The story of Ruth is more than a story; it’s a life lesson of interruptions and kairos moments that come into each of our lives,” writes Jones. “Again, they come in many forms, including tragedies; Ruth’s character was one of resilience and courage. It takes courage to move beyond tragedy and trust God amidst the unknown. It takes looking outside of ourselves to refocus on living; we must love Christ to cultivate a heart of compassion for others and help them through adversities. We often say all the right words, but we don’t take action to prove our love for people. On the cross, in agonizing pain, Jesus focused His ministry away from the physical suffering and spoke to John to care for His mother. This is what love looks like; His focus was now on finishing the task before Him dying for mankind.
“What task are we willing to complete during the time we have left? What excuses will we give to Christ when we stand before Him? Why we didn’t? Notice the pain of Peter he looked within, focusing upon himself through his own fear he denied his Lord, he felt defeated. When he realized the effect, his shame had caused the agony of what he had done to his Master. His action caused a mountain of shame and loneliness. All of these emotions shed light on Peter’s guilt. But once he was forgiven by Christ and reconciled, he stopped hiding from the cross and could move forward. His ministry began, and courage took place. No longer in the shadows, he spoke with the boldness of the one that died and was raised again. His sermon brought salvation to three thousand souls and more. Even in our despair, we must visualize that we have a great cloud of witnesses in the heavenly saying, ‘Don’t give up.’ Why? Because your fight has not ended. Change your perspective and work until the end. I’m cheering you on. You got this!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon A. Jones’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life who have ever felt lost or alone in life following a difficult time or setback, helping them to discover a path forward full of hope and light through the Lord.
Readers can purchase “The Mind in Pieces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
