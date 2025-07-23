Author Rick Corum’s New Book, "Psalms from the Heart," is the Latest in a Series of Daily Devotional Books That Help Readers Center Themselves Around Christ’s Teachings

Recent release “Psalms from the Heart” from Covenant Books author Rick Corum is a thought-provoking and compelling book of devotionals that seeks to bring readers closer to God through daily prayer and reflection. The fourth entry in the author’s series, “Psalms from the Heart” will allow readers to focus on their faith and incorporate the Lord into their lives each and every day.