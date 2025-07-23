Author Rick Corum’s New Book, "Psalms from the Heart," is the Latest in a Series of Daily Devotional Books That Help Readers Center Themselves Around Christ’s Teachings
Recent release “Psalms from the Heart” from Covenant Books author Rick Corum is a thought-provoking and compelling book of devotionals that seeks to bring readers closer to God through daily prayer and reflection. The fourth entry in the author’s series, “Psalms from the Heart” will allow readers to focus on their faith and incorporate the Lord into their lives each and every day.
Elizabethtown, KY, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rick Corum, a professor of business who has published two textbooks, several journal articles, and various classroom materials, has completed his new book, “Psalms from the Heart”: an insightful book of daily devotionals that invites readers to reflect and pray each and every day in order to make God a central part of their lives.
“‘Psalms from the Heart’ is the fourth in a series of daily devotional books,” shares Corum. “The book is meant to be read daily, each day covering a passage of scripture, a brief comment, and a prayer. It can be read individually or used for group devotionals.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rick Corum’s new book will help readers open their hearts and minds up to the Lord and his teachings more freely, carrying his Holy Word with them everywhere they go.
Readers can purchase “Psalms from the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
