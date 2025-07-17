San Diego County Maid Brigade Named Gold Medal Winner in Best of North County Awards
Oceanside, CA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- San Diego County Maid Brigade has been named a Gold Medal Winner in The Coast News Group’s 2025 Best of North County Awards. The award recognizes Maid Brigade as the region’s top residential and commercial cleaning service provider, selected through a community-driven voting process that celebrates local businesses, restaurants, and organizations that residents value most.
The Best of North County contest is designed to engage the community in honoring the places and services they love. The 2025 edition of Best of North County Magazine features the full list of winners, representing more than 270 categories ranging from Food and Beverage to Services. Nearly 55,000 votes were cast this year—almost double the participation of 2023—highlighting the strong community support behind the awards.
Owner Adam Ziegleman accepted the Gold Medal certificate during a celebration event hosted July 16 at Fox Point Farms in Encinitas. The festive gathering brought together winners from across North County to honor their achievements.
“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from our community,” said Ziegelman. “Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality cleaning services to our neighbors, and this award reflects their hard work and commitment. We are grateful to everyone who voted for us and continues to support our local business.”
For more information about Maid Brigade of San Diego County and its services, visit https://www.maidbrigade.com/ca/san-diego-county/ or call 760-690-3600.
The Best of North County contest is designed to engage the community in honoring the places and services they love. The 2025 edition of Best of North County Magazine features the full list of winners, representing more than 270 categories ranging from Food and Beverage to Services. Nearly 55,000 votes were cast this year—almost double the participation of 2023—highlighting the strong community support behind the awards.
Owner Adam Ziegleman accepted the Gold Medal certificate during a celebration event hosted July 16 at Fox Point Farms in Encinitas. The festive gathering brought together winners from across North County to honor their achievements.
“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from our community,” said Ziegelman. “Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality cleaning services to our neighbors, and this award reflects their hard work and commitment. We are grateful to everyone who voted for us and continues to support our local business.”
For more information about Maid Brigade of San Diego County and its services, visit https://www.maidbrigade.com/ca/san-diego-county/ or call 760-690-3600.
Contact
San Diego County Maid BrigadeContact
Adam Ziegelman
760-690-3600
https://www.maidbrigade.com/ca/san-diego-county/
Adam Ziegelman
760-690-3600
https://www.maidbrigade.com/ca/san-diego-county/
Categories