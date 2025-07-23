Dennis E. Bailey’s Newly Released "Inspirational Short Stories: Then and Now" is a Heartfelt Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections Drawn from Life’s Journey
“Inspirational Short Stories: Then and Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis E. Bailey is a moving compilation of spiritual insights and personal experiences written over five years, offering encouragement and inspiration grounded in scripture.
Cumming, GA, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Inspirational Short Stories: Then and Now”: a meaningful collection of short inspirational writings written over a five-year period. “Inspirational Short Stories: Then and Now” is the creation of published author, Dennis E. Bailey, who retired from Sawnee EMC in January of 2016, at age sixty-three. When he was asked what he was going to do with his time, he told them he was going to give more of his time to serving God.
Dennis and his wife, Rita, decided to change churches. They are more active now. They serve in the adult choir and the senior luncheon.
After two months in the new church, Dennis was asked to join Gideons International. He is actively serving as the camp treasurer in North Forsyth County, Cumming, Georgia.
Bailey shares, “These short inspirational writings were written in a five-year time of my life, starting in 1996 through 2001. Most of these stories were written while I was on vacation, traveling the USA on an escorted motor coach.
“When I was able to lay aside the everyday walk of life, even on vacation, I was inspired to write the story God gave me. I learned quickly that when the Holy Spirit spoke, I needed to make time soon to write what the spirit led me to write. Some of these places were Niagara Falls, Grand Tetons, Yellowstone National Park, and Alaska. Special thanks to my wife for helping me get this book to this level.
“My favorite Bible verse during these stories and still today is 2 Chronicles 7:14: 'If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis E. Bailey’s new book offers readers uplifting stories that encourage faith, humility, and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Inspirational Short Stories: Then and Now” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspirational Short Stories: Then and Now,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
