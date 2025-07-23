H.D. Fleming’s Newly Released "The Box" is a Charming and Imaginative Collection of Stories That Captures the Wonder of Childhood
“The Box” from Christian Faith Publishing author H.D. Fleming is a delightful and whimsical read designed to spark imagination and joy, drawing inspiration from a child’s unique perspective on the world.
New York, NY, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Box”: a thoughtful collection of stories inspired by the magic of childhood. “The Box” is the creation of published author, H.D. Fleming, who became a music minister for the Catholic Church and was blessed to teach kids music and religion.
Fleming shares, “My original goal was to write a song titled 'Through the Eyes of a Child.' It occurred to me that, through the eyes of a child, everything is larger and magical. That was the birth of these stories. I wrote them to be entertaining and to inspire the imagination. Read, enjoy, and start writing your own story with your magic box.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H.D. Fleming’s new book invites readers young and old to embrace the wonder and creativity that live within every child’s heart.
Consumers can purchase “The Box” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Box,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fleming shares, “My original goal was to write a song titled 'Through the Eyes of a Child.' It occurred to me that, through the eyes of a child, everything is larger and magical. That was the birth of these stories. I wrote them to be entertaining and to inspire the imagination. Read, enjoy, and start writing your own story with your magic box.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H.D. Fleming’s new book invites readers young and old to embrace the wonder and creativity that live within every child’s heart.
Consumers can purchase “The Box” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Box,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories