Dr. Jodi Handran’s Newly Released “LA RESTAURACIÓN” is a Compassionate and Faith-Centered Guide to Healing from the Trauma of Sexual Abuse Through Christ
“LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jodi Handran is a powerful resource designed to support survivors of sexual abuse on a journey toward emotional and spiritual healing in Jesus Christ.
Kalispell, MT, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús”: a Christ-centered roadmap to restoration and renewal for survivors of sexual abuse. “LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús” is the creation of published author, Dr. Jodi Handran, a pastoral counselor and a member of the National Association of Christian Counselors. She has been in private practice since 2015. In June 2021, she founded Gates of Hope Ministries and provides free counseling to victims of sexual abuse. She graduated with a master's degree from the International Institute of Christian Counseling and a doctorate in theology from Christian Life School of Theology. Her passion in life is to bring God's love and truth to people. Jodi resides in Montana, the Big Sky State.
Dr. Handran shares, “RESTORED
“In 2010, statistics report that one in five women and one in seventy-one men will be raped at some point in their lives. 51.1 percent of rape victims report being raped by an intimate partner and 40.8 percent by an acquaintance.
“My heart goes out to the men and women who have survived sexual abuse. These statistics are unacceptable and unthinkable. Victims of sexual abuse may struggle with PTSD, shame, anger, fear, anxiety, and depression. This study was written as a result of counseling survivors.
“Join us on our journey of healing the wounds of sexual abuse. It doesn't matter if it's been two years or fifty years. What does matter is that you can surrender it to Christ Jesus. He is the only one who can take what was meant to hurt and destroy you and turn it into something good.
“This study is designed for use individually, in groups, or with a counselor/mentor. You will understand that you are not alone and that you are loved. As you grieve for what was done to you, God will release what He has for you. Christ Jesus came so that we might have life, and have it abundantly. (John 10:10, NIV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jodi Handran’s new book offers hope, healing, and spiritual restoration for those affected by sexual trauma, providing a biblically grounded path toward renewed life and wholeness.
Consumers can purchase “LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Handran shares, “RESTORED
“In 2010, statistics report that one in five women and one in seventy-one men will be raped at some point in their lives. 51.1 percent of rape victims report being raped by an intimate partner and 40.8 percent by an acquaintance.
“My heart goes out to the men and women who have survived sexual abuse. These statistics are unacceptable and unthinkable. Victims of sexual abuse may struggle with PTSD, shame, anger, fear, anxiety, and depression. This study was written as a result of counseling survivors.
“Join us on our journey of healing the wounds of sexual abuse. It doesn't matter if it's been two years or fifty years. What does matter is that you can surrender it to Christ Jesus. He is the only one who can take what was meant to hurt and destroy you and turn it into something good.
“This study is designed for use individually, in groups, or with a counselor/mentor. You will understand that you are not alone and that you are loved. As you grieve for what was done to you, God will release what He has for you. Christ Jesus came so that we might have life, and have it abundantly. (John 10:10, NIV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jodi Handran’s new book offers hope, healing, and spiritual restoration for those affected by sexual trauma, providing a biblically grounded path toward renewed life and wholeness.
Consumers can purchase “LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories