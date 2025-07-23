Dr. Jodi Handran’s Newly Released “LA RESTAURACIÓN” is a Compassionate and Faith-Centered Guide to Healing from the Trauma of Sexual Abuse Through Christ

“LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jodi Handran is a powerful resource designed to support survivors of sexual abuse on a journey toward emotional and spiritual healing in Jesus Christ.