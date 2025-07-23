Melkamu Negeri’s Newly Released "Life and Ministry" is a Powerful Testament of Faith, Resilience, and Cross-Cultural Ministry Leadership
“Life and Ministry: Narrating the Past for a Better Future” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melkamu Negeri is an inspiring autobiographical journey from rural Ethiopia to leading a thriving diaspora church in the United States, revealing profound lessons of service, sacrifice, and spiritual growth.
St. Louis Park, MN, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Life and Ministry: Narrating the Past for a Better Future”: compelling and deeply personal chronicle of perseverance, leadership, and unwavering faith. “Life and Ministry: Narrating the Past for a Better Future” is the creation of published author, Melkamu Negeri, an ordained minister with over forty-three years of church service, including decades in the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus and leadership in the U.S.-based Oromo Evangelical community. After moving to Minnesota in 1995, he played a key role in growing Our Redeemer Oromo Evangelical Church into a megachurch. Now retired, he is a published author of two books focused on faith, family, and ministry, with a third book on marriage forthcoming. He is married to Ebise Gari Wase and is a father of six adult children.
Negeri shares, “This book narrates how a young boy from rural Ethiopia went through a fascinating journey of life under the guidance of God and became a pastor of the largest Oromo congregation in the diaspora for over two decades.
“It’s not only the story of Pastor Melkamu. We will also explore the early growth of the diaspora Oromo diaspora church, its successes, and challenges in the book. I found this book inspiring and educational. I highly recommend it. - Asefa Wakjir
“This book is an excellent resource for anyone who wants to learn from the life experiences of such resilient people who passed through different challenges and became successful in their careers. The book enumerates the hardships in the life and ministry of Pastor Melkamu. His perseverance to overcome those dark days of his life is remarkable. Particularly his determination not to give up, gives us the time to reflect on what life could have been if God was not with us in our daily encounters. I believe anyone who reads this book will praise the Almighty God with Pastor Melkamu. Amen! - Yemane Gadissa (MEd)
“This book is full of lessons: start facing challenges and frustrations at a very early age, enduring unavoidable pains; however, exercise a faith that shatters the darkness and holds on to hope and opportunities. What a fascinating impact of a determined sibling to pave the way for a bright future. I strongly recommend this book believing that you will clearly see the miraculous guidance of God and even you will find yourself in it as you walk through. - The reverend Fikru Eticha, Minnesota, USA”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melkamu Negeri’s new book offers an illuminating look at the birth and growth of the Oromo Evangelical church outside Ethiopia and serves as a vital historical and spiritual resource for current and future generations.
Consumers can purchase “Life and Ministry: Narrating the Past for a Better Future” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life and Ministry: Narrating the Past for a Better Future,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Negeri shares, “This book narrates how a young boy from rural Ethiopia went through a fascinating journey of life under the guidance of God and became a pastor of the largest Oromo congregation in the diaspora for over two decades.
“It’s not only the story of Pastor Melkamu. We will also explore the early growth of the diaspora Oromo diaspora church, its successes, and challenges in the book. I found this book inspiring and educational. I highly recommend it. - Asefa Wakjir
“This book is an excellent resource for anyone who wants to learn from the life experiences of such resilient people who passed through different challenges and became successful in their careers. The book enumerates the hardships in the life and ministry of Pastor Melkamu. His perseverance to overcome those dark days of his life is remarkable. Particularly his determination not to give up, gives us the time to reflect on what life could have been if God was not with us in our daily encounters. I believe anyone who reads this book will praise the Almighty God with Pastor Melkamu. Amen! - Yemane Gadissa (MEd)
“This book is full of lessons: start facing challenges and frustrations at a very early age, enduring unavoidable pains; however, exercise a faith that shatters the darkness and holds on to hope and opportunities. What a fascinating impact of a determined sibling to pave the way for a bright future. I strongly recommend this book believing that you will clearly see the miraculous guidance of God and even you will find yourself in it as you walk through. - The reverend Fikru Eticha, Minnesota, USA”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melkamu Negeri’s new book offers an illuminating look at the birth and growth of the Oromo Evangelical church outside Ethiopia and serves as a vital historical and spiritual resource for current and future generations.
Consumers can purchase “Life and Ministry: Narrating the Past for a Better Future” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life and Ministry: Narrating the Past for a Better Future,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories