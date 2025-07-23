Margaret B. George’s Newly Released "Ultimate Risk-Taker Jesus Christ" is a Powerful Exploration of the Sacrificial Love and Courage Demonstrated by Christ
“Ultimate Risk-Taker Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret B. George is a compelling devotional work that examines the life and mission of Jesus through the lens of ultimate self-sacrifice and unwavering purpose.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ultimate Risk-Taker Jesus Christ,” a stirring reflection on the bold and selfless journey of Christ, is the creation of published author, Margaret B. George.
Margaret B. George shares, “Our world today and our culture focus on risk-taking, whether it is taking a risk to start a business or risking everything to accomplish a goal. It could mean giving up something to gain something. We see this in everyday people, leaders, and athletes putting effort into something that may or may not bring great rewards. This has been our world today and in the past. Life is based on risks to try and accomplish a dream or a goal.
“We look at the life of Jesus Christ, who was the ultimate risk-taker. He gave up everything for His goal. He gave up comfort. He walked the earth with no roof over His head, with no earthly belongings, but He is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. He sacrificed everything for His goal. He was not focused on Himself but on the world He came to save. He lived a life that showed us what love really is.
“Jesus Christ inspired others with His kindness, love, and compassion. Jesus Christ came in humility, being born in humble surroundings, but He is the Lord of Lords and King of Kings (Revelation 17:14). Jesus Christ sacrificed everything, even His life. He took upon Himself the sins of the world, even though He was sinless, to pay for our sins. The Bible says, 'God made him who had no sin to be sin for us' (2 Corinthians 5:21). God made Him who had no sin to be sin for us so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God. Jesus Christ was the ultimate risk-taker.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret B. George’s new book calls readers to reflect on Jesus's ultimate sacrifice and to see risk through the lens of divine love and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Ultimate Risk-Taker Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ultimate Risk-Taker Jesus Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
