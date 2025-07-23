Marie Flore Cynthia Doizan’s Newly Released "Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Testimony of Divine Transformation and Deep Faith

“Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Flore Cynthia Doizan is a stirring account of one woman’s profound, personal experience with Christ, offering hope and encouragement to those seeking a deeper relationship with God.