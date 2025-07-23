Marie Flore Cynthia Doizan’s Newly Released "Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Testimony of Divine Transformation and Deep Faith
“Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Flore Cynthia Doizan is a stirring account of one woman’s profound, personal experience with Christ, offering hope and encouragement to those seeking a deeper relationship with God.
Smyrna, DE, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus”: a moving and spiritually rich memoir of divine encounters and unwavering faith. “Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus” is the creation of published author, Marie Flore Cynthia Doizan, a dedicated mother who attended the Institution of Sacred-Heart in Turgeau, Haiti, from first to tenth grade, then she immigrated to the United States, particularly California, in 1987. She graduated from Pasadena High School and proceeded on earning an associate in art from Mount San Antonio College and a bachelor’s degree in technical management from DeVry University.
Doizan shares, “Have you ever been in a moment of distress and you cried out to GOD to show you a sign, something palpable to show that He is hearing and is with you? In these difficult times, you pray hard, and you beg Him to grant you this personal encounter. This is my story, my journey, my life, my truth, my testimony, and most importantly, my mystical face-to-face union with our Lord, JESUS CHRIST. A life-changing experience full of teachable moments, life lessons, and discovery of GOD’s unending love, mercy, and grace. This book may be an inspiration for you in your own path to CHRIST. It is a testimony of discovering GOD’s multifaceted through different stages of spiritual growth inspired by the Holy Spirit and accompanied with prayers. I am inviting you to embark on this journey blessed by Him. I hope it will give you the courage to face adversity and change the way you elevate the next person you encounter, may it be strangers, your friends, your neighbors, your family members, your spouse, and your children. I believe that it will fill you up with compassion and empathy for those around you. I am certain that it will bring peace and harmony to your heart and soul knowing that every step of your life is guarded by Him when you open up and allow Him to reside in your life. I trust that it will help you pray more and develop a bond that brings you closer to GOD. Most importantly, I desire that you become overwhelmed with His everlasting love and truly see and understand who GOD is.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Flore Cynthia Doizan’s new book offers a compelling narrative for believers and seekers alike, encouraging readers to open their hearts to divine encounters and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
