Steve Crisafulli’s Newly Released "My Godly Marathon" is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith, Endurance, and Discovering God in Everyday Life
“My Godly Marathon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Crisafulli is a compelling devotional that draws parallels between the perseverance required in long-distance running and the steadfastness needed in a life of faith. Through personal stories and spiritual insights, Crisafulli encourages readers to seek God in their daily lives and remain steadfast in their Christian journey.
Wooster, OH, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Godly Marathon”: a thought-provoking and faith-driven exploration of perseverance, endurance, and steadfastness in both athletics and Christian living. “My Godly Marathon” is the creation of published author, Steve Crisafulli, a fully devoted follower of Jesus Christ, always willing to share his testimony of kingdom revelations. He has ministered to men’s groups for over twenty years. Steve has been an athlete for over fifty years. A Hall of Fame athlete still competing in regional and international master’s track and road racing events.
Steve and his wife Nancy are founding members of the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. They have been married for thirty-four years and have been a member of Wooster Grace Church for the last twenty-three years. Steve and Nancy live in Wooster, Ohio.
Crisafulli shares, “Throughout his life, Steve Crisafulli has sought to discover God in everyday life. In My Godly Marathon, Steve tells of kingdom revelations that are true stories of discovery—discoveries of when God has allowed a glimpse of His eternal world while seeking God in our temporal world. His stories speak of the perseverance, endurance, and steadfastness necessary to live a Christian life in our human race and compare the similarities needed to persevere and endure to prepare for and complete a marathon race. Steve encourages the reader by seeking out and discovering the eternal ways of the Savior in everyday life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Crisafulli’s new book offers an uplifting and motivational perspective for Christians seeking to strengthen their faith and endurance through life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “My Godly Marathon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Godly Marathon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
