Steve Crisafulli’s Newly Released "My Godly Marathon" is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith, Endurance, and Discovering God in Everyday Life

“My Godly Marathon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Crisafulli is a compelling devotional that draws parallels between the perseverance required in long-distance running and the steadfastness needed in a life of faith. Through personal stories and spiritual insights, Crisafulli encourages readers to seek God in their daily lives and remain steadfast in their Christian journey.