Lana Stukel’s Newly Released "Diary of an Old Dame" is a Heartfelt and Humorous Tale of Life, Legacy, and the Unbreakable Bond Between Mother and Daughter
“Diary of an Old Dame” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lana Stukel is an engaging and emotionally rich novel that blends laughter, love, and life’s bittersweet moments into a powerful story of a mother’s legacy and a daughter’s strength.
Alpine, AZ, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Diary of an Old Dame”: a poignant and witty exploration of aging, adventure, and the powerful connection between a mother and daughter. “Diary of an Old Dame” is the creation of published author, Lana Stukel, a versatile and authentic writer whose work spans poetry, short stories, children’s books, and novels. Drawing from her rich life experiences, she crafts engaging and distinctive literary works. Born on a Wyoming guest ranch and later raised in Arizona, Lana studied at Northern Arizona University and worked as an archaeologist before becoming a business owner. Motherhood allowed her to return to her love of writing, supported always by the encouragement of her devoted mother.
Stukel shares, “Elouise, or Lou as her friends call her, has had anything but a boring life. From childhood tragedies to extraordinary love, Lou has recorded all of her adventures in diary after diary. When met with her “final chapter,” Lou is determined to go out with a bang, resulting in jaw-dropping experiences that will leave you laughing and begging for more.
“Alley is Lou’s daughter and best friend. They have been through a lot together, but little has prepared them for the battle ahead. Will Alley be able to step into the role of nurturer and care for her mother as she has always cared for her? After all, Alley is her mother’s daughter and inherited a bit of that adventurous spirit as well as an enduring strength. Alley is thankful to have her mother’s words and experiences to hold on to especially her last and final diary: The Diary of an Old Dame.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lana Stukel’s new book offers readers a unique blend of humor, tenderness, and wisdom, highlighting the beauty of family bonds and the stories we leave behind.
Consumers can purchase “Diary of an Old Dame” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Diary of an Old Dame,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
