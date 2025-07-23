Tampa Florida Authors Release New Book Entitled "The Forever Love: Learn the Secrets to a Long Lasting Marriage"
In a world where "forever" often feels like a fading dream, is true, enduring love still possible? Marco and Cynthia Inniss, with decades of shared experience, believe it is—and they've written this book as a guide to achieving it.
Tampa, FL, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Do you believe in a love so profound it's destined by God? Marco and Cynthia Inniss invite you to unravel their timeless tale of "Forever Love" in this transformative book. In a world they believe is filled with fleeting connections, "The Forever Love: Learn the Secrets to a Long-lasting Marriage" provides what they believe to be a powerful blueprint for enduring marital harmony. Rooted in biblical principles, the book champions a Christ-centered relationship between two people, designed to withstand life's ultimate tests. Marco and Cynthia tell their story, using their fifty-year marriage as a backdrop to share with the audience how they applied biblical principles to resolve the many issues they faced as they navigated life. Cynthia and her husband Marco serve as Christian discipleship instructors for seniors and are teachers of the gospel; they lead a ministry for seniors 55 years and older in their church and are ordained evangelist. Cynthia is the author of 12 other books in the religion and Christianity genre and this is the second book that they have authored together. Both are retired professionals, having served a combined 57 years of public service. Marco is a graduate of Howard University and Ball State University where he earned a Masters of Arts degree in “Executive Development for Public Service,” while Cynthia is a graduate of Troy University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
